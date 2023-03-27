EDENTON — Utility customers will now pay more to install underground electric service following a recent decision by Edenton Town Council.
Town councilors unanimously approved a proposed rate change for underground electric services at their March 14 meeting. Under the change, 100 feet of 200 amp service will now cost $900, while 100 feet of 400 amp service will cost $1,000.
Previously, rates for underground service were $500 for up to 100 feet of 200 amp service that included installation of a 4/0 underground triplex and conduit. Anything over 100 feet cost an additional $4.85 a foot.
The previous rate for 400 amps was $600 for up to 100 feet. That included installation of a 350 mcm (thousands of circular mills) underground triplex and conduit. Anything over 100 feet was an additional $5.85 a foot.
The previous charges were significantly less than the town's charges for installation. According town documents, the town's installation costs were $1,950 for 100 feet of 200 amp service and $2,100 for 100 feet of 400 amp service.
As a result, the town was only recouping a fourth of the cost for installing underground electric service.
With the approved changes, anything over 100 feet will now cost an extra $9 a foot for 200 amp service and $10 a foot for 400 amp service. Customers will also pay an additional $150 for each obstruction crews encounter. Obstructions can include sidewalks, footers or driveways.
Any repairs or replacement of sidewalks or driveways after underground utilities are installed will be the responsibility of the property owner, according to the new rate schedule.
“By raising the (customer's) charges, we are now absorbing half the cost,” said Town Manager Corey Gooden.
Councilman Roger Coleman had asked at a prior meeting when the town had last increased charges for installing underground utilities. February 2020, Gooden responded.
“We’ve delayed it as long as we can, but it’s the right time to revisit these,” Gooden said.
In other business, Town Council:
• Voted unanimously to approve a budget amendment allowing the town to pave at least nine streets, including Woodard Street, East Freemason Street between North Oakum Street and the railroad tracks, Wood Avenue from East Queen Street to Elliott Street, West Church Street from its dead end to Moseley Street, Walker Street, Albania Street, Phillips Street and Valentine Avenue. Council also learned that the N.C. Department of Transportation has contracts to pave South Broad Street sometime within the next 18 months.
• Voted unanimously to approve financing of up to $178,837.83 for new airpacks and portable radios for the fire department. The financing is for seven years at an annual interest rate of 3.49%. Annual payments will be $25,548.26.
• Voted unanimously to approve the acquisition of land at the West Over lift station on West Queen Street to help address undocumented easements on the property.
• Voted unanimously to approve a $25,000 budget amendment to replace the motor and transmission on a 2014 town garbage truck.
• Agreed to submit a response letter to the Local Government Commission addressing three performance indicators on the town’s annual financial audit.
• Learned that a proposed parking study for the town is still in the planning stages. NCDOT could provide updated information for the study at an upcoming meeting.
• Learned the town is still soliciting applications for the vacant electric director's job. Electric Director Mike Nichols’ last day with the town was March 4.
• Learned new lights have been installed at Griffith Park at the corner of East Freemason and North Oakum streets.