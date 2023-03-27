EDENTON — Utility customers will now pay more to install underground electric service following a recent decision by Edenton Town Council.

Town councilors unanimously approved a proposed rate change for underground electric services at their March 14 meeting. Under the change, 100 feet of 200 amp service will now cost $900, while 100 feet of 400 amp service will cost $1,000.

