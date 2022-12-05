Chowan County kicked off Christmas in style this past weekend, as the traditional tree lighting, a family kick-off event and a concert took over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The tree lighting, held annually by Destination Downtown Edenton, brought folks down to the intersection of Broad and Water streets to observe the grand illumination of the town’s nearly 20-foot tall Christmas tree.
Last year, however, the tree lighting was held concurrently with the inaugural Kick-Off to Christmas, an event organized by the Tourism Development Authority. This year, they took over separate evenings, with the second annual Kick-Off moved to Saturday.
It did not feel like Christmas on Saturday, though, as rain showers swept through the area and temperatures soared into the 60s, leaving attendees splashing through puddles to get downtown for a winter express trolley ride and photos with Santa Claus at the library.
Also on tap at the waterfront were inflatables, vendors and food trucks – the latter of which were courtesy of the Edenton Steamers, Kiia’s Way and Old Colony Smokehouse.
Children of all ages lit up in delight at seeing Santa Claus for the second time in only a few weeks as he took to his yule log-lit throne inside Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library alongside Mrs. Claus and elf Destinee Williams.
Librarian Jared Jacavone said that the meet-and-greet with Santa, which lasted from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., was seeing a steady influx of families coming from the winter express trolley and passersby.
By 6:15, the waters of Edenton Bay played host to a parade of local boaters, who decked their vessels out in Christmas colors to dazzle onlookers at the shore.
On Sunday, the annual Albemarle Chorale concert came to town, setting up shop at Edenton United Methodist Church for a show themed: “Star of Wonder” and directed by Lynwood Winslow.