After months of deliberation, protests and controversy on all sides of the debate, the Edenton Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to relocate the town’s Confederate monument to Hollowell Park on West Queen Street.
The decision – which came amidst ongoing litigation against the town via the United Daughters of the Confederacy – could mark the beginning of the end of a multi-year saga that has pitted groups of Chowan residents against each other over the fate of the monument.
In 2020, a committee was formed by town leaders to study options for the monument going forward. It was dubbed the Human Relations Commission (HRC).
In August of 2021, the HRC voted narrowly to recommend relocating the monument to a small site just adjacent to Beaver Hill Cemetery, along Sixth Street.
By early 2022, the town council affirmed their intent to relocate the monument and was keen on a site behind the Chowan County Courthouse instead, on property owned by Chowan County.
However, after a letter from Chowan County COmmission Chairman Bob Kirby expressing the disinterest of the county in accepting the monument, the town pursued other options.
Kirby was in attendance Tuesday night as councilors made the decision. He has been vocal in the past in regards to his opposition against the relocation, telling the council previously that the monument stands to veterans, many of whom were drafted against their will.
The genesis of the decision on Tuesday came when Councilman Hackney High brought forward the routinely scheduled monument update and told his colleagues that he recalled an informal consensus on Hollowell Park at the last meeting in February.
“We did not take a formal vote at that committee meeting and thought it would be best to push that to our regular meeting here in March for a formal vote,” High said. “And with that in mind I would entertain a motion from anyone to that effect.”
Moments later, Councilman Elton Bond leaned forward and told High he would make the motion to move the monument to Hollowell Park.
Councilman Roger Coleman said he would second the motion, which then carried unanimously. Coleman later told councilors that he appreciated their willingness to wrestle with the issue of the monument.
“We’ve affirmed tonight what the Human Relations Commission asked us to do,” Coleman said. “We’ve chosen to relocate, I think that’s a step forward in creating a more just and equitable community and I am very proud to be a part of this town council and that decision.”
Both Bond and Coleman, as well as Councilman Sambo Dixon, expressed support for the Hollowell Park location during the prior meeting in February. They had agreed that the park was in a prominent location that was easy to access and attractive enough to visit, hopefully fulfilling the requirements in North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1 (the “Monument Act”).
Later in the meeting, the topic of paying for the relocation came up during the New Business portion of the agenda.
Edenotn Town Manager Corey Gooden said that $40,000 would need to be approved as a budget amendment for relocation efforts, which would cover both the movement and any park renovations at Hollowell Park prior to such a move.
High reminded the council that a private citizen previously offered some of her life savings towards any efforts to take the monument down. That citizen made the offer during the February 2022 meeting, when council first affirmed its stance on relocating the monument.
“I think we need to contact her and remind her that she made that offer and that we kindly accept that offer,” High said.
Jason Kint, during public comment period, pushed back against the idea, saying that the citizen was offering her money only to take the monument down in its entirety and appeared skeptical at the idea of the person's life savings being used for “putting it back up.”
Edenton Resident Rod Phillips, a principal organizer of the weekly protest group at the monument, said that he had it on “good authority” that said previous offer is “off the table” for the Hollowell Park move because the offer was not to pay for the reinstallation of the monument elsewhere.
Gooden told council that the $40,000 of expenditures for the relocation would be sourced from over-budget projections on interest earned on investments.
The town’s interest earned on investments as of Feb. 28 is $100,508, which is $71,508 or 346.57 percent over the projected budgeted amount for the fiscal year.
Councilman Aaron Coston made the motion to accept the budget amendment as presented, with a second from Councilman Craig Miller. A unanimous vote followed.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings told Gooden he was “surprised” that the town was able to fetch a price that low for a relocation quote.
“I thought it would be much higher,” Stallings said.
After Tuesday evening’s decision, Phillips told the Chowan Herald that he personally does not support the move to Hollowell Park.
“The whole reason for removing the monument is that it is racist,” Phillips said. “If it is racist sitting on South Broad Street, it will be racist sitting in Hollowell Park.”
Phillips said that Hollowell Park is the third location for the monument and that it will be a “temporary” spot, going on to explain that he believes the monument will eventually come down in the future and not go back up.
He also noted that if the monument is moved to Hollowell Park, the “Move the Monument Edenton-Chowan” group will explore “other strategies to get rid of it permanently.”
“As long as this monument is on display in Edenton, there will be a movement to remove it,” Phillips said.
On a different note, Edenton resident Susan Inglis spoke during public comment about the relocation and thanked council for “trying to wrestle” with the monument issue and deciding to remove it from its current location.
“We need to take care of everybody in this town,” Inglis said. “Removing a symbol from this particular location could be one part of that.”