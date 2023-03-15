Edenton Confederate Monument

The Confederate Monument in downtown Edenton.

 Submitted Photo

After months of deliberation, protests and controversy on all sides of the debate, the Edenton Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to relocate the town’s Confederate monument to Hollowell Park on West Queen Street.

The decision – which came amidst ongoing litigation against the town via the United Daughters of the Confederacy – could mark the beginning of the end of a multi-year saga that has pitted groups of Chowan residents against each other over the fate of the monument.

