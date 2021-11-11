EDENTON – The Edenton License Plate Agency at 810 North Broad Street has closed and is moving to a new location. The agency will reopen on Nov. 12 at 557 Virginia Road in Edenton.
Office hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers may call the office at 252-482-2424 for inquiries and to confirm operating hours.
LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags and duplicate registrations. Currently, 130 license plate agencies operate in North Carolina.
Visitors to the office will be asked to wear a mask or other face covering.
Online services such as vehicle registration renewals, handicap placards and title work information are also available at www.MyNCDMV.gov.