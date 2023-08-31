Town of Edenton Makes Contribution to ECEF

Edenton Town Councilman Aaron Coston (center) poses with Edenton-Chowan Education Foundation board members (l-r) Dr. Todd Korbieski, Brian White, Tyler Newman, Claire Evans, Sheronne Battle, Joy Harvill, Linda Tiller, Martha Foster, Erica Ford, Melanie Young and Lee Snipes.

 Contributed Photo

EDENTON — Edenton Town Council has donated $35,000 to the Edenton-Chowan Education Foundation to help teachers purchase supplies, furnish their classrooms, and provide direct assistance to students.

Town Manager Corey Gooden said the council wanted to support the Edenton-Chowan Schools’ teachers and their students.

  