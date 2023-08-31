...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of northeast North Carolina, including the
following areas, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck,
Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected due to the combination of a cold front
and Idalia. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Weather Alert
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Up to two feet of inundation above ground level expected
in low-lying areas near shorelines and adjacent waterways.
* WHERE...Chowan County including the town of Edenton.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in
an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses
near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be up to 2 feet
above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth
to close roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will
extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays
resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If
travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through
water of unknown depth.
Weather Alert
This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE
**TROPICAL STORM IDALIA WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH
THURSDAY NIGHT**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Eastern Currituck
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Currituck and
Western Currituck
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 370 miles south-southwest of Ocean City MD or about 250
miles south-southwest of Norfolk VA
- 33.6N 78.0W
- Storm Intensity 60 mph
- Movement East-northeast or 75 degrees at 21 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Idalia has moved just offshore of Myrtle Beach,
South Carolina early this morning and will continue to track east
today. Idalia will make its closest approach as it tracks just to
the south of Cape Lookout.
Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop this morning
for coastal and inland Currituck County as well as the Currituck
Sound. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for these areas.
Additionally, the pressure gradient between Idalia's circulation and
high pressure to the north will result in strong winds along the
coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm Warning area. Strong winds
could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages. Strong
onshore winds are expected to lead to areas of minor to moderate
coastal flooding.
Heavy rain bands from Idalia will continue to move across the area
through early this evening. There will likely be a sharp rainfall
gradient across the local area as high pressure over the Great Lakes
builds south and east today. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecast
near and south of the Virginia North Carolina border. This includes
what has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible,
especially along and south of the Virginia North Carolina border
where a Flood Watch remains in effect.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected today into early Friday due
to the strong winds. Seas build to 7 to 12 feet on today and remain
elevated into Saturday.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
CURRITUCK COUNTY NC, and coastal areas of SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs
will sustain damage.
- A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER
MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* SURGE:
Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA and NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA.
Potential impacts in this area include:
- Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result
in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and
businesses near the waterfront and shoreline.
- Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and
property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could
become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road.
- Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy
surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable
locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely.
- Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and
piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings.
Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER
MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential
impacts include:
- Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift
currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken
foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected.
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across FAR SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND
EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND
EASTERN SHORE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-
powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and
check-ins.
Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone
area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded
roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown!
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see
www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov
- For the latest weather and storm information go to
weather.gov/wakefield
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Wakefield VA around 1130 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina...
Southwestern Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina...
* Until 1130 AM EDT.
* At 543 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the
past few hours. In addition, the gauge on the Chowan River in
Edenton is at minor flood thresholds likely due to a combination
of rain and tidal flooding. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2
inches in 4 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Snug Harbor, Cape Colony, Burgess, Light Nixon Fork, Somerset,
Yeopim Station, Saint Johns, Drummond Point, Hancock, Holiday
Island and Macedonia.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1.5-2 INCHES IN 4 HOURS
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...through tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
