When responding to an illegal parking violation, Edenton Police arrested a local man on 21 drug charges.
Dec. 11, EPD officers smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle parked illegally within the 200 block of Albemarle Street, police said.
Vehicle’s driver, Thomas Ray Twine, 36, of Edenton, attempted to flee on foot, but he was apprehended within the 200 block of E. Gale Street.
Twine was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Schedule II, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Trafficking Opium/Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Manufacture/Sell/Deliver/Possess Within 1,000 Feet of a School, Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substances, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedules IV/II/VI, Resist/Delay/Obstruct, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Simple Possession of Schedule II. Mr. Twine was charged with a total of twenty-one (21) felony counts of Drug Possession.
Twine’s bond was set at $170,000 secured.