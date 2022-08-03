A 29-year-old man drowned in Edenton on Saturday morning, prompting a joint response from the Edenton Police Department and the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Odell Goodman of Edenton was found deceased in the waters between Queen Anne Park and the Penelope Barker House, after a multi-hour recovery by the Chowan County Emergency Response Dive Team.

