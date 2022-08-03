Edenton man drowns after altercation Tyler Newman Staff Writer Tyler Newman Staff Writer Author email Aug 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 29-year-old man drowned in Edenton on Saturday morning, prompting a joint response from the Edenton Police Department and the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office.Steven Odell Goodman of Edenton was found deceased in the waters between Queen Anne Park and the Penelope Barker House, after a multi-hour recovery by the Chowan County Emergency Response Dive Team.The incident was originally reported to the Edenton Police Department around 4 a.m. on July 30, with a call for the sheriff’s dive team shortly thereafter.Edenton Police Captain Daroyll Brown said that Goodman and another individual, Brooke Copeland, were engaged in a verbal altercation along East Water Street early Saturday morning.During the quarrel, Copeland, 36, fell in the water. Goodman then fell in while trying to save her. Copeland eventually got out of the water safely without injury.Brown said that alcohol was involved in the incident.Chief Deputy John McArthur of the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office said that after an hours-long process, the body was recovered around 8:45 a.m., later identified as Goodman.“We are honored to have an opportunity to be part of the recovery and to provide closure for the family to begin the mourning process,” McArthur said.No charges have been filed as of Aug. 1. The case is currently still under investigation. Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyler Newman Staff Writer Author email Follow Tyler Newman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFive 'Must See' places in Hyde CountyFinal hearing for Timbermill wind projectFormer Sears building to get new lifeEdenton approves rezoning for hotel spaceMajor roadwork on the way for Chowan CountyChowan sheriff: 4 arrested in Edenton woman's shooting deathChowan school board race heating upJones lands rare Atlantic stingrayJackson Dairy to cater to "old Edenton"Fundraiser to benefit Sawyer Images