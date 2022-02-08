Edenton man facing felony charges Tyler Newman Staff Writer tnewman Author email Feb 8, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Edenton man recently turned himself into police following a vehicle break-in.Curtis Stanley, identified following a police investigation, turned himself into the Edenton Police Department on the morning of Friday, Feb. 4 after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.Stanley is now facing several felony charges in connection with the break-in, which occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the E.A. Swain Apartments on Court Street in Edenton.Stanley was charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor larceny from a motor vehicle.His bond was set at $6,000.Tyler Newman can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Break-in Felony Curtis Stanley Crime Criminal Law Police Larceny Edenton Police Department Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor tnewman Author email Follow tnewman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition Chowan Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Home & Garden Progress 2021 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Albemarle Health Care Directory Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHolmes' grad named to UVA staffFree mobile pharmacy heads to Chowan CountyEdenton-Chowan Food Pantry receives donationFolwell report critical of Chowan HospitalAuxiliary seeking new membersCommunity bonfire benefits educationDealing with the virus...It’s snacking season: try bacon popcorn...Pommes Anna: An interesting side dish...Out & About for the week of Feb. 3 Images