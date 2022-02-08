An Edenton man recently turned himself into police following a vehicle break-in.

Curtis Stanley, identified following a police investigation, turned himself into the Edenton Police Department on the morning of Friday, Feb. 4 after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Stanley is now facing several felony charges in connection with the break-in, which occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the E.A. Swain Apartments on Court Street in Edenton.

Stanley was charged with felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor larceny from a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $6,000.

