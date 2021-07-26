WILMINGTON – An Edenton man will find himself in federal prison following his sentencing last week.
In April, Daniel Lee Herrar, 38, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. He will serve 10 years following the sentence handed down by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Richard E. Myers.
Herrar was sentenced in an incident which occurred at the ABC Store on North Broad Street in Edenton. Court documents showed Herrar was caught on video pulling a gun and firing shots at another individual after engaging in a verbal altercation.
Herrar fled the scene, but was arrested by the Edenton Police Department at a home not far from the incident.
In addition to the video evidence, Edenton police officers were able to recover several spent shell casings from the scene of the altercation.
Herrar was already a convicted felon, having convictions for assault inflicting serious injury and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine.
The sentencing was announced by G. Norman Acker III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Herrar was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson.
In addition to the Edenton Police Department, the case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as well as the Elizabeth City Police Department.