WILLIAMSTON – Two Edenton men have been charged in one of the recent vehicle break-ins reported in Martin County.
According to Chief Deputy Drew Robinson, physical evidence collected at various scenes and cooperation from the Edenton and Williamston Police Departments led to Andre Tyrell Sanders and Quatavius De’Jon Burden, both of Edenton, being charged.
The break in occurred in the area of N.C. 17 near Williamston.
Sanders, 35, 804 Johnson St., Edenton, has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle and felony larceny of a firearm. Sanders received a $100,000 secured bond.
Burden, 26, 213 Tyler Run Apartments, Edenton, was also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering of a motor vehicle and felony larceny of a firearm. Sanders received a $400,000 secured bond.
Additional charges on these suspects have been brought forward in Chowan County.
The investigation into the vehicle break-ins continues. If anyone has any information, or has seen any suspicious activity, they are urged to contact law enforcement.