The Edenton Police Department, the town of Edenton and Chowan County are mourning the death of EPD Sgt. William Stan White.
On Friday, the Edenton Police Department announced the passing of one of their own, Sgt. White.
White passed away on May 19 while off-duty.
“With deep sadness and a heavy heart, EPD announces the death of Sergeant William Stan White,” Chief Henry King said. “Sergeant White served the department for nearly 14 years, beginning as a patrol officer, progressing through the ranks and was promoted to Sergeant in 2021.”
Department leaders requested the respectful condolences from those in the community for White’s family.
“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Sergeant White as they mourn his sudden loss,” King said.
Chief King also noted White’s devotion to the department.
“Sergeant White was a faithful and dedicated member of the Edenton Police Department,” King said. “May you rest in peace, our dear brother Stan.”
Arrangements for White are not complete at this time. The Edenton Police Department will honor his memory in the coming days. More information will be provided by the department as it is available. Check their Facebook page for more information.
Anyone wishing to donate may do so in the form of a gift card and deliver it to the Edenton Police Department.