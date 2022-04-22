Edenton native Sherrod Banks was recently named in “Business North Carolina” to acknowledge the work he has done in leading a minority-owned company.
Recognized as one of the “leaders of the pack” for dynamic diversity across the state, Banks heads the Banks Law Firm based in Durham.
With 23 employees (including 13 lawyers) across four offices in Durham, Atlanta, Charlotte and Houston, the business is the largest minority-owned law firm in North Carolina.
Banks grew up in Edenton, attending John A. Holmes High School. He was also raised alongside Elton Bond Jr., who is the current mayor pro-tem and town councilman for Edenton.
“Growing up in the Hertford Road-Paxton Lane community, one of my closest friends was and is my cousin, Sherrod Banks,” Bond said. “You see, the two of us were the products of two sisters: Laura Bond and Caroline Banks. Both were great educators who instilled in Sherrod and me the importance of getting a good education.”
Banks said that from a young age, he always saw himself involved with law.
“I can’t recall wanting to be anything else while growing up,” he said.
Bond agreed, speaking on Banks’ academic aptitude: “Early on, Sherrod knew he wanted to be a lawyer. He was smart, motivated and determined to fulfill his dreams. Sherrod won an N.C. State speaking contest which led him to Chicago to compete on the national level. No surprise to me, he won there as well, all of this before he got out of high school.”
Following graduation at Holmes, Banks found his way to UNC Chapel Hill, where he gained a bachelor’s degree and a law degree.
Not long after, he joined Durham’s Newsom, Graham, Hedrick, Bryson & Kennon law firm in 1988. The firm was Durham’s oldest and largest at the time.
Branching out in 1994, he started his own firm. The subject of his attention was employment and affordable housing cases. Back in the 1990s, affordable housing cases were “obscure.”
Today, creating partnerships for housing developments for limited income residents has become a major focus. This has created large opportunities for Banks’ firm, who have worked with developers and community groups from Elizabeth City in the east to Shelby in the foothills of Appalachia.
Banks said he found inspiration to pursue affordable housing cases from a visitor to the firm he first worked for in 1988.
“One day, an African American developer came to the firm seeking legal services. He had been very successful in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. I was the only African American lawyer at the firm at that time and the senior partner wanted me to join the meeting,” Banks said. “I had never met a developer prior to then and certainly no developer with the financial skills to create housing affordable to persons of low income.
“I was fascinated by his use of multiple sources of financing, including tax credits, and I wanted to learn more. As I learned, I saw how useful his skills were to our society and I wanted to use mine to support his efforts,” he continued.
Banks also said that his time growing up in Edenton inspired his ongoing efforts as a lawyer.
“I still remember when we lived in a house with three other families and slept five to a room and had no indoor plumbing. I remember when Elton [Bond Jr.]’s family moved into a larger, modern, brick home with five bedrooms and three baths,” Banks said. “I remember how those moves changed things and I have wanted to change things for others ever since.”
Over 25 years after founding his own firm and taking his drive to the next level, Banks reflected back on his career so far, finding the most fulfilling part to come from supporting families.
“[The most satisfying part] is creating a law firm that is good enough to support families and higher deserving applicants without regard to race, gender or national origin,” he said.
For those seeking to delve into their own entrepreneurial passions? Banks has nothing but encouragement.
“If they believe their clients will follow them, they need only plan carefully and conservatively for their client and financial needs, set high professional standards and move forward,” Banks said.
Despite the commitment of running a multi-state law firm, Banks says he still returns to his hometown from time to time.
“I love Edenton,” he said. “I was there last summer when my daughter, Lauren, shot a music video for Big Daddy Wilson – also an Edenton native.”
Elton Bond Jr. has nothing but praise for Banks’ success as an attorney, reminiscing on their time together as kids.
“Sherrod and I grew up playing together down Paxton Lane like brothers,” Bond said. “We all knew Sherrod would go on and fulfill his dream of becoming a lawyer. Attorney Banks is living his dream!”