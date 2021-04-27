We recognize one of Edenton’s sons, Retired Major Malachi Parson Jr.!
Major Malachi Parson Jr. made history when he served as the first Black Presidential Support Pilot for Marine Helicopter Squadron One from June 1981 until July 1983, responsible for flying the President of the United States, Ronald Reagan. Major Malachi Parson Jr. was the first Black helicopter pilot to fly an American President when he piloted the Presidential helicopter in the 1980s. Major Parson was assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One at Quantico, Virginia. He was recognized for his loyal and devoted service to Marine Helicopter Squadron One upon his retirement in 1984. We recognize this Edentonian for his service to our Nation.
Major Parson, was joined by close friends, Captain Clarence McClease, and Chowan County Commissioner, Dr. Ellis Lawrence, who all attended NC A&T State University following graduation from Edenton’s D.F. Walker High School in 1967.
Major Parson went on to serve assignments at the Naval Air Station, in Pensacola, Florida; Camp Lejeune, in Jacksonville, North Carolina; and Quantico Marine Base, in Virginia. He served as a Helicopter Aircraft Commander and Nuclear Officer while in service. Major Parson was featured on the May 1983 cover of the Marine Corps Gazette.
To truly appreciate the advancement in Aviation Science, one need only understand that it was not until July 12, 1957, that President Dwight D. Eisenhower became the first president to employ the use of a helicopter while in office. Prior to 1956, the Secret Service did not believe several safety concerns were adequately addressed and barred the use of helicopters for transporting the President of the United States, except in the event of an emergency. For a span of nearly 25 years, from 1957 until the early 1980’s, it was only upon the assignment of Major Parson to Marine Helicopter Squadron One, that a Black pilot served as pilot for the Presidential helicopter. We salute Major Parson!
Major Parson and his late wife Gwen, have two children, Kimberly and Malachi III. Major Parson and his wife Mary currently reside in Greensboro.
Many will recall the photos of Marines on recruitment posters. Most notable is one of Major Parson in his flight gear. The poster says “Marines. Maybe you can be one of us. The few. The proud. The Marines.” Thank you Major Parson for making us proud!