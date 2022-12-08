...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 to 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Edenton leaders voted unanimously last week to retain ownership of the town’s fire station, just weeks after a request was made to transfer the property to Chowan County.
Instead, town councilors chose to divide the property in half, ceding the rear property – which is green space – to the county in order to meet USDA funding requirements for the John A. Holmes High School construction project.
Assistant Town Manager Dewayne Whealton, in lieu of Town Manager Corey Gooden, told councilors at the Nov. 28 meeting that the deed transfer for the fire department proved to be “problematic” for the town.
“Corey and [County Manager] Kevin Howard decided that the cleanest transfer would be to subdivide and transfer the vacant property [green space],” Whealton explained.
Councilmen Aaron Coston and Hackney High asked Whealton for confirmation that the town would retain ownership of the fire station itself. Whealton said the town would.
The new parcel behind the fire station, which is green space, will be utilized for the relocation of the town’s Boy Scout Hut sometime next year, which is needed before renovations to the front of the school can take place.
The new location for the cabin will feature a wraparound driveway for pickups and dropoffs, per the last presented site map.
Two other parcels were also deeded to the county in recent weeks, both municipal-owned and located behind the high school, in the vicinity of the student parking lot and football field.
County leaders have said that the USDA needs a clean title to the entire campus footprint in order to proceed with the funding. Chowan County has been working to meet that requirement.
High made a motion to accept the subdivision and to transfer the new green space parcel to the county. Councilman Craig Miller offered a second, with a unanimous vote following. Councilmen Elton Bond and Sambo Dixon were absent.
Other business conducted by council included:
Council tabled a public hearing for Down East Preservation to consider a major special use and conditional use permit for the proposed 9.81 acre Jackson Dairy neighborhood on the east side of town. The tabling came by request from Down East, seeking to come before council at a later date.
Council held a public hearing for a major special use permit and a conditional use permit for a rezoning request from Cheryl Eason, to subdivide a property located at 1511 Paradise Road and rezone it from RA (Residential-Agricultural at 1 unit per 5 acres) to R-20 (single-family, low-density at 2.1 units per acre). No locals brought forward any concerns and the council found the request consistent with the Land Use Plan by unanimous vote.
Council considered items on a special meeting agenda, including new proposals from the Human Relations Commission and the purchase of three new meter reader trucks to replace existing trucks in disrepair. These items will move forward to a full council meeting later in the month.