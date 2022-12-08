Edenton leaders voted unanimously last week to retain ownership of the town’s fire station, just weeks after a request was made to transfer the property to Chowan County.

Instead, town councilors chose to divide the property in half, ceding the rear property – which is green space – to the county in order to meet USDA funding requirements for the John A. Holmes High School construction project.

