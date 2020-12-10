The annual Christmas Parade and John A. Holmes High School band concerts will both be held on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The plans for both events are different than in year’s past.
Edenton-Chowan Chamber of the Commerce will host a reverse (drive-thru) parade, themed Lights of Joy, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 12.
Parade entries will be lined up along the SAGA property between Duck Thru and the Morris Circle neighborhood, which is accessible by 212 Virginia Road.
Instead of the parade coming to its audience, the audience will drive through and exit onto Paradise Road. Drivers must enter from Virginia Road and exit on Paradise Road. Participants will be lined up along one side, as the spectators will view safely from their car while slowly driving through the other. Volunteers will be assisting with lineup and traffic flow. Edenton Police Department will be at the entrance and exit.
The chamber will have its own radio frequency — 106.3 FM — during the parade. It will play Christmas songs and feature a few local shoutouts.
Before heading to the parade, people are encourage to pick up a new unwrapped toy to help stuff a patrol car for Toys for Tots.
Toward the end of the parade, visitors can drop off a toy at a Chowan County Sheriff’s patrol car. The toy will be given to the Chowan/Perquiamsn Smart Start Partnership’s Toys for Tots program, which distributes toys to children in need throughout the community.
Band performance
Also on Saturday, the Marching Aces and Symphonic Band of John A. Holmes High School will host a “Christmas Cavalcade” from 10 to 11 a.m. at the school.
“In lieu of our traditional Christmas Concert and Parade appearance, our Marching Aces will instead perform carols and hymns while standing in the green spaces in front of JAHHS,” Band Director Lynn Dale said.
The band — 55 students — will be split into three separate ensembles. Listeners can drive slowly through the campus with their windows down and enjoy the music. Vehicles will follow the Peterson, Woodard and Hicks streets route.
During the cavalcade, the band will accept donations to its Instrument Drive.
“Our program was two-thirds toward our goal when the pandemic forced our corporate partner to withdraw from this venture,” Dale said. “Our need for new instruments still exists, and in fact, is now more urgent than when we unveiled this project earlier this calendar year. The students and I are confident that individuals, civic groups, and businesses will resume their generous giving so we can soon have new instruments in the hands of students.”
Donations can also either be mailed or delivered to the high school. For information, call Dale at 482-8426, extension 234 or email Ldale@ecps.k12.nc.us .