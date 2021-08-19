EDENTON – Recognition for a job well done.
The Edenton Police Department received recognition from the United States Department of Justice for outstanding investigative work during a presentation last week.
The United States Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) recognized the department for its outstanding investigative work and using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) as a tool that resulted in arrests for several unsolved shootings. The efforts also led to the successful federal prosecution of two habitual convicted felons.
ATF agents travelled to Edenton on Aug. 10 to present Edenton Police Chief Henry King with a certificate of appreciation.
Edenton Mayor Pro Tempore Elton Bond Jr., Councilman Sam Dixon and Councilman Roger Coleman had a chance to meet with ATF agents, and to thank them for their assistance to the Edenton Police Department.
“The award from ATF is a testament to the partnership between local and federal law enforcement agencies. Our police chief and officers will continue to work closely with ATF agents and use the ballistic technology offered by NIBIN to build evidence that helps us identify people who are involved in criminal gang-related activity,” said Bond.
Chief King expressed his appreciation of the support his department receives from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of ATF.
“NIBIN is an effective crime fighting tool, and the Edenton Police Department will continue to participate in the comprehensive collection of evidence and work diligently with ATF to solve more cases,” Chief King added.
ATF agents presented King and his officers with a “Bottle Breacher” emblazoned with the NIBIN logo as a token of appreciation.
Crimes are solved by law enforcement following up on intelligence information from ballistic imaging technology.
Since the 1990’s, ATF has worked with our law enforcement partners to place capabilities of the NIBIN Network where it can help incarcerate armed violent offenders plaguing the communities. Today ATF has the capability to share ballistics intelligence across the United States making law enforcement resources more effective.
The NIBIN Program automates ballistic evaluations and provides actionable investigative leads in a timely manner.
NIBIN is the only interstate automated ballistic network in operation in the United States, and is available to most major populated areas.
Prior the NIBIN Program, firearm examiners performed this process manually, which was extremely labor intensive.