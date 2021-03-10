EDENTON – Edenton Police are investigating a homicide after a Columbia man was shot Tuesday evening on Cabarrus Street.
Soon after Edenton Police responded to a shots fired incident at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Cabarrus Street, Edenton, police received a second call at 8:57 p.m. from Vidant Chowan Hospital, notifying EPD that a critically injured person arrived at the hospital.
When officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered that Dominic Basnight, 25, of 1200 block U.S. Highway 64 East, Columbia, succumbed to his injuries.
Edenton Police Chief Henry King said Basnight’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and this is an on-going investigation.
King said preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random incident. Working in conjunction with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, EPD is seeking information from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. You may also contact Detective Lopez at 252-482-5144 ext. 107 or 252-337-4599.
The Edenton Police Department urges anyone with any information on this to please call the agency at 252-482-4444. Persons may also email us using Anonymous Crime Tips at http://www.edentonpd.com.