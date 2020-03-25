The Edenton Police Department recently made an arrest in the Garden Buffet case.
Police said Lavern Karl Moore, 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, was arrested March 17 for felony assault With a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Moore was placed under a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Juvenile Petitions were issued for Defrauding A Innkeeper, for two individuals in this case.
“Special thanks to Officer C. Skorupa and Officer R. Edwards – Let’s continue to work together as one,” Police Chief Henry King said.
The reported assault occurred at 6:53 p.m. on February 21 at the Garden Buffet located at 300 Virginia Rd.
Police said when a Garden Buffet employee confronted the subject about not paying, outside in the parking lot while entering a white car, driven by an unidentified black female. The Garden Buffet employee was allegedly assaulted as the vehicle drove off fleeing the scene.
Investigation reportedly showed that the unidentified males ordered the buffet and left the scene without making any attempt to pay.
EPD is requesting the public’s help to identify these individuals. Available via the EPD’s Facebook page, there are photos of the unidentified males, who reportedly refused to pay for their meal at the Garden Buffet restaurant which caused an employee to suffer injuries during this altercation.
“Let’s continue to do the right thing in our community – See something, say something,” King said.
If you recognize the males or the two females in the picture please contact the EPD at 252-482-5144.