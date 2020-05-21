Edenton Police Department is offering free personal protection equipment made by a seven-year veteran of the agency.
The equipment is available to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis at the police station at 301 N. Oakum St.
Officer Brian Adams, who also is working on getting a degree in nursing, decided to spend his own money to buy 3-D printers and materials to make facemasks for the general public.
So far, Adams has made extenders which help relieve the pressure on ears caused by face mask straps. He also has two types of facemasks — do-it-youself mask frames in three sizes and facemasks that can be used by first-responders. Currently, he had them in red, white and blue. Adams ordered black to add to the collection.
Adams said he made the do-it-yourself mask frames because it’s hard to order masks online or find them at local stores.
“So what I decided to try and do is to make something that could be used for everyone,” he said.
For the frames, the user adds their own straps and cloth to the mask, which allows them to be personalized.
The first-responder mask frames are reusable masks.
“Now I’ve done as much research as I can, and I’ve attempted to make these as fast as I can,” Adams said. The mask is to be used in the event an agency is running low on supplies.
The user would use 2 1/2 inch squares out of their N95 surgical mask and then wrap it around the filter piece. The filter piece then snaps into place on the mask. The mask is made with plastic that you heat under a hairdryer to mold and fit your face, creating an air-tight seal.
While new medical evidence suggesting that people use total-face protection. Adams said he intends to make face shield in the future.
“If our county’s medical staff — whether it’s our nursing homes, our first responders or even, God forbid, our hospital starts running out of protective equipment — I’m going to do what I can to keep supplies in our local area as in stock as I possibly can.”
Police Chief Henry King commended Adams for his initiative and his willingness to further help the public.