The Town of Edenton was awarded a federal Historic Preservation Fund grant of $15,000 to hire a consultant to update their design standards (guidelines).
The Town provided a match of $10,000. hmwPreservation has been hired to complete the update.
The development of the new standards will include public meetings held by the consultant, city staff, and HPO staff to encourage participation in the process from residents and property owners.
Design standards provide historic district residents, property owners, and contractors with the information needed when considering a project to repair, rehabilitate, or alter historic properties.
Design standards also help the historic preservation commission and local officials to make consistent decisions regarding work in local historic districts.
For information, contact Elizabeth Bryant, Director of Planning & Community Development at 252-482-2155 or elizabeth.bryant@edenton.nc.gov .
Each year, federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants are awarded by the State Historic Preservation Office (HPO) through the National Park Service’s Certified Local Government Program (CLG). This preservation partnership between local, state, and national governments focuses on promoting historic preservation at the grassroots level by helping communities to save the irreplaceable historic character of places.
The HPO will both monitor and provide technical assistance for each project. The Historic Preservation Fund is a federal matching grant program administered jointly by the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, and the state Historic Preservation Office.
Each fall, the HPO announces the availability of competitive HPF grants to the 50 local governments in North Carolina that are designated as CLGs by the National Park Service.
These local governments have demonstrated a solid commitment to historic preservation which includes establishing a historic preservation commission, enforcing state and local legislation to designate and protect local and historic properties, providing for public participation in the process, and other factors.
Additional CLG program information is available at https://www.ncdcr.gov/about/history/division-historical-resources/state-historic-preservation-office/local-historic-6