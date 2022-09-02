(Editor’s Note: This is the first in a multi-part series)
Public pressure to address the relocation of Edenton’s Confederate monument intensified this summer, all while town and county leaders continued to mull through logistics and possible legal ramifications of such a move.
August marked one year since the initial recommendation from the mayor-appointed Human Relations Commission to relocate the monument.
All the while, the monument still rises from the terminus of Broad Street, looming over a town that seemingly prides itself on both heritage tourism and being a place of diversity.
In a way, the town has become a microcosm of a national debate in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Grappling with the Confederate monument’s current interpretation has been one of Edenton’s more contemporary and chief dilemmas.
Since the decision from the Edenton Town Council in May to cede ownership of the monument to Chowan County, progress has been slow.
Recently, at the Aug. 9 council meeting, two men arrived claiming to represent the Beaufort Plowboys Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV). The pair visited under the impression that a vote would be held that evening on moving or covering the monument. No such vote was slated.
Chowan County Commissioner Bob Kirby also appeared at the meeting, citing the same concern: an email from Edenton resident Rod Phillips that suggested placing a tarp over the monument.
“I had not intended to publicly weigh in on this issue until the commissioners take it up at a future date, however... I do not want to see this council caught up in the heat of the moment and take the unwise stance of covering this memorial,” said Kirby, who supports leaving it as is.
Kirby also hinted toward the Monument Act (NCGS 100-2.1), implying the town could not move the statue legally.
Phillips later said he was only half-serious in sending the email.
“The text is actually a bit of a parody of a couple of the council’s resolutions concerning the monument,” Phillips said.
Some in the community expressed concern that Kirby had helped organize the Aug. 9 group. Kirby denied those accusations, saying he had only reached out to SCV members in hopes of reaching the United Daughters of the Confederacy about monument ownership.
At the end of that meeting, two audience members spoke out of order, asking if the monument could be sold. Mayor Jimmy Stallings told them no.
The Chowan County Commissioners had still not heard the issue publicly – referring it to legal counsel – by the time an update surfaced two weeks ago, when a town official was sent correspondence from the county about monument ownership.
Town councilmen Roger Coleman and Aaron Coston said they were not aware of a completed deal between town and county yet, but had proposed a plan to handle the situation.
“The town still has some things left to do,” Kirby responded. “The door is still open.”
Kirby could not speak further on the issue due to the involvement of an attorney.
Previous delays in monument relocation have been attributed to disputes across North Carolina in regards to other Confederate icons, according to prior town council meetings.
An ongoing lawsuit in Forsyth County, which has yet to come before the N.C. Supreme Court, is to blame for an injunction filed last year in Pasquotank County that placed the approved movement of a statue in Elizabeth City on hold.
“We cannot move [the monument] until the law says we can,” Mayor Stallings has said previously.
The injunction in Pasquotank does not prevent the Confederate monument in Chowan County from being relocated.
Some have argued that the monument cannot be moved at all, others believe it can be relocated or removed without issue.
It should be noted that there is no enforcement mechanism for monument removal. Over 20 local government boards across North Carolina have removed or relocated Confederate statues in the last two years, some overnight, without punishment.
In December, a group of citizens began protesting around the monument, seeking its removal. Some protesters say they see the monument as romanticizing a cause that supported slavery and perpetuated untruths.
Phillips, a protest organizer, said he believes there is a push amongst town officials to find reasons to pull the protest permits, fearing bad optics.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden denied that claim.
“That is not true,” Gooden said. “I just want to make sure they understand to follow the rules like everyone else.”
Throughout July and August, protesters were confronted by leaders about external complaints ranging from signage to interaction with Edenton trolley drivers. Opposition is always close, however, as counter-protesters now march nearby, seeking to preserve what they believe to be a memorial.
Millard Bond is one such counter-protester, often seen picketing himself. Bond noted that his late mother, a member of the Edenton Woman’s Club, helped relocate the statue in 1961.
“The problem is that people come from the outside and want to change what is here. The majority of them are non-locals,” Bond said. “If they think removing the statue is gonna stop racism, it will be ten times worse if they remove it.”
Phillips said that many of the protesters are either natives of the area or 30-plus year residents – while he moved to Edenton in 2017 from Wake County.
One such native, Susan Inglis, said her great-grandmothers helped raise money for the monument.
Inglis supports relocation, however, seeing the monument as a symbol of racism and furthering the “Lost Cause” narrative.
“Though this monument was erected as a statement of white supremacy and moved to its current location to emphasize that statement, in defiance of the budding civil rights movement, there is a persistent myth that its main purpose is to honor fallen soldiers,” Inglis said. “With the recommendation that the HRC made, the town has the opportunity to re-contextualize the statue to serve that more benign purpose.”
Mike Dean, a U.S. Navy veteran who opposes relocation, disagrees. He said that the monument is dedicated to veterans as a memorial.
“Anyone who would stand to move this monument who is a veteran should be ashamed of themselves,” Dean told the town council on Aug. 9. “What will be the next to go? The bell battery? Historic homes in Edenton that had house servants? People were not offended until relatively recently, when they were told by outsiders to be offended.”
Dean himself is from Louisiana.
Chowan County Commissioner Chris Evans also believes the monument to be a memorial, one that reminds people of a dark past.
“I support leaving the memorial to the Confederate dead where it currently stands and to make it a tool to teach people where we were and where we are blessed to be today,” Evans said.
Anti-monument protesters say they see the ongoing situation as far from blessed.
During a recent gathering, the Rev. John Shannon of Providence Missionary Baptist Church was allegedly a target of a racial slur from a passerby. Fellow protester Sherronne Battle addressed the issue weeks later.
“It amazes me that people who can whistle dixie, quote scripture and wear clothing professing their faith in God can feel free to call an African American man a ‘boy’ or a ‘(n-word)’ in 2022,” Battle said. “Is this attitude that the ‘prettiest little town in the South’ wants to present to visitors as they enter the town of Edenton?”
Other reported incidents have involved a man flashing a pistol at the group and numerous drive-by obscenities. One counter-protester reported was verbally assaulted as well.
Shannon, an HRC member and veteran, later provided his own comments, saying he seeks a peaceful resolution.
“As a member of the [HRC] with in-depth knowledge of the history of the Confederate monument in Edenton, I’m appalled at how the leaders of our town and county are handling this matter,” Shannon said.
The Chowan Herald reached out to town council members for comments. Only Roger Coleman replied officially.
“I can say that every Edenton Town Council member understands the importance of removing the Confederate monument from its central location and, as the law allows, to place it in a more appropriate setting. There is no disagreement in this common goal,” Coleman said.
Coleman hopes that the county commissioners will join the effort, with a plan possibly complete by the end of September.
“If, for some reason, an agreement between the two parties cannot be reached, the town council is prepared to consider other options,” Coleman said. “Allowing the Confederate monument to remain at its present location is not one of those options.”