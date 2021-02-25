A total of 14 restaurants will participate in Edenton Restaurant Month — #feededenton, which takes place March 1-31.
Sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, the fundraiser benefits Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry
Each restaurant will have a sign indicating they are participating in their front window, said Chamber Executive Director Susan Creed. They will also a special that they highlight during the month of March.
To support the Food Pantry, patrons will be given an opportunity to make a donation at check-out.
The Chamber will hold a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card to the participating restaurant of the winner’s choice. To enter the drawing, simply one must post a picture of their dining experience (food, selfie, take out packaging, etc.), post it on Facebook or Instagram, check in to the restaurant and use the hashtag, #feededenton.
Creed said the Chamber is excited about this new program.
“We are excited to partner with our local food pantry AND promote many of the restaurants and eateries in Edenton through this campaign,” she said. “We hope that people will get excited about it too and participate as we #FeedEdenton throughout the month of March. The Chamber would love to make this an annual event!“
According to Creed, the premise behind the #feededenton hashtag is:
1) feed the food pantry, help our neighbors who need supplemental food to feed their families.
2) feed our restaurant businesses who have been hit hard during the pandemic
3) feed ourselves and our families a nice meal out or take-out to enjoy in our homes
The Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry is grateful to be healthy, stable and functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Amanda Howell, Edenton-Chowan Food Pantry Community Awareness and Development.
“We are able to be open because of the remarkable community support, volunteers and programs, like #feededenton , that bring awareness to the food insecurity right here in our beloved community,” she said. “We are thankful for the Chamber of Commerce and its member businesses that choose to help support our mission of taking a stand against hunger.”
Information can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page or Instagram account, @EdentonChamber.