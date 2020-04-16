Last Thursday, a country boy with a refreshing down home accent called the Chowan Herald.
Justin Holland’s voice and its mannerisms felt familiar as it should since he grew up in Edenton.
And then it clicked. Holland is the dude who sang in that video that was made downtown last year – the one where he’s playing guitar on the porch at the Barker House and making his way through town including the scenes filmed at Edenton Bay Trading Company. Pretty girl too. Makes a person hometown proud watching it.
“My last video ‘Right About You’ was filmed in Edenton,” Holland said. “I worked with director Grant Hart out of Virginia Beach on that one and when it came to choosing a location Edenton just made sense.”
The video went viral – like Taco Bell coming to town viral because it reached thousands of people who listened to the song. Holland is clearly on the fast track to stardom.
“I grew up here and always thought it would be a perfect for filming, but we didn’t know how welcoming everyone would be with everything. That video ended up with more than 45,000 views on Facebook, a reach of over 80,000 people and even led to the song getting played on a few radio stations.”
Now it’s time to double down with a new single that releases Thursday – mic drop! “Table for Two” should be available starting today via most digital retailers like Amazon, Spotify and Itune. See the video on Holland’s Facebook page and/or check out YouTube.
Originally, the video was to be filmed in a big city.
“With this next single ‘Table for Two’ Grant and I had originally envisioned a big city night theme,” Holland said. “The tone itself felt a little more minor and dark and I thought that even though I’d love to film in Edenton, I didn’t think it could work. I knew I wanted a live band performance to look like it was filmed in a dark tunnel and story scenes from a city to work around it.”
Holland said the video’s performance set was built out of an old semi truck shipping containers that he painted, built stages inside and had a neon lit back wall that would automate in the back drop. It took a few weeks to build it and during that time, the crew had looked at Nashville, Boston and Norfolk to shoot the story scenes.
But no matter who you are or where you’ve been, Edenton has a way of making a lasting impression, never leaving folks’ minds for very long.
“When we finished shooting the container scenes, I flew out to Nashville to do some writing and was looking for some set locations,” he said. “Every restaurant I thought about for the video – I just kept envisioning Waterman’s Grill for some reason. I ended up calling Grant and said let’s look into shooting this in Edenton and trying to make it look like a big city.”
Edenton was a perfect fit, always is.
“What happened from there on out is crazy to me but one thing after another just fell into place,” Holland said. “I spent a Saturday afternoon walking around downtown and the whole story just came to me.”
Holland said the song talks about a couple who are at dinner and in the guy’s mind, he’s lost in the notion of leaving and going home to her.
“I saw the idea of the two having dinner and an alter ego of himself at the bar acting out all the thoughts in his mind,” he said. “I saw the alter ego as a guy who wouldn’t let anything stop him from getting home to her.”
When Holland called Rick Rick Ebersole and Brian Roberts over at Watermans, he said they were welcoming at the idea of filming at their restaurant in the town by the bay. Holland then called Town Manager Ann Marie Knighton who he said was amazingly helpful with everything, even coordinating a police chase scene through Police Chief Henry King and Patrolman Stephen White.
Norman Young and Norman Jr offered the production crew the chance to use a 64 GTO as the car – nice choice.
Around this time Schyler Galasso – that beautiful woman from the last video – came on board to play the female part and it all came together to make this a sequel from the last video, Holland said. Video planned for flame pyrotechnics scheduled to shoot off the pier downtown and there were airplane hanger scenes and so many details were coordinated and ready to go, that was until the world changed.
“Then it all stopped. The night we were scheduled to shoot everything, the Covid -19 pandemic came through and North Carolina was ordered to close restaurants,” Holland said. “I didn’t really know what to do. Months of planning and scheduling, building the container and filming was all stopped.”
Holland said he thought about canceling the shoot, but being an Edentonian, he knows that quitting is not how Edenton rolls.
“I thought about canceling but what I didn’t know was Edenton was on board. That night was overwhelming. I called Brian and Rick at Watermans and they were still willing to let us use the place. I had people I’ve never met holding lights, police officers closing down street, Brian from Watermans even ran a flame throwing machine on the pier at 4 o’clock in the morning. This video would have never happened if it wasn’t for Edenton and the people in it.”
Timing is everything, but some things can’t and shouldn’t wait.
“We decided to release everything in a time when no one knows how releasing music should go, but I thought we all worked hard on this so if nothing else maybe it can be a little diversion in all this craziness.”
There is a benefit T-Shirt available on Holland’s online store and at Waterman’s that features the song title, Watermans Grill and the GTO used in the video.
“All profits from this shirt are going to Watermans and their employees to help out in this time of need,” Holland said.
What a good guy!
Another one of those folks who make you proud to live in Edenton and Chowan County.