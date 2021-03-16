Friends of Historic Edenton State Historic Site is sponsoring a Golden Egg Hunt through April 2! This community egg hunt leads up to our Drive-Thru Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, on Saturday, April 3. Each egg will have a Golden Ticket hidden inside, so if you find the Golden Egg, bring the Golden Ticket to the Historic Edenton Visitor Center, at 108 N. Broad St., Edenton, to redeem your prize.
Some eggs are easy to find, others are hidden more cleverly, so sharpen your minds to decipher these clues to the location of two Golden Eggs:
Clue #1:
Looking for treasure?
Go to the place that you will find pleasure
In walking my gardens based on an old map
The flower beds look soft enough for a nap!
Clue #2:
To find the egg of gold
Go to the house that has stories untold
Found to be the oldest of old
In honor of Women’s History Month, we have an additional prize for the person who guesses the right answer to the special clue below. If you believe you have the right answer, stop by the Historic Edenton Visitor Center, 108 N. Broad St., and collect your prize!
Women’s History Month Clue:
This literary lady was inspired by her family history
And made it no longer a mystery
That North Carolina had heroes previously unknown
Who fought to make this country their own
This Golden Egg Hunt would not be possible without the generosity of our business and individual supporters who, in addition to last week’s supporters, have donated prizes for our community egg hunt: Sears Hometown Store, Edenton Bay Trading Co., Blount’s Mutual Drug Inc., Christian Book Seller, The Gregarious Goose, Mike McIntosh and Lori Avery.
If you or your business would like to support this event, please come to the Historic Edenton Visitor Center to pick up a donation form, or call us at 252-482-2637 to have us come to you.
If you don’t find a Golden Egg this week, never fear! We will be giving clues for some of next week’s eggs, as well — stay tuned!