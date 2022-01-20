The Edenton Town Council convened for their inaugural 2022 session on Jan. 11 to discuss business ranging from littering to stormwater repairs.
During a special meeting in December, council met with town residents who were interested in joining the Mayor’s Task Force on Litter Prevention, Recycling and the Environment. Ten residents were then recommended for consideration by the council.
The decision came swiftly, with Councilman Craig Miller making a motion to appoint the 10 and Councilman Sambo Dixon seconding. The motion passed unanimously with only Councilman Elton Bond absent from the meeting.
“We need to take this [littering] more seriously,” said Mayor Jimmy Stallings, following the appointment. “We get on the onramps and offramps to the highway and you see the litter and it’s embarrassing.”
“I agree,” Miller chimed in.
He said that even if someone picks up litter on the ramps, it is trashed again three or four days later.
“I had the opportunity to travel over the holidays by car to a handful of states,” said Councilman Hackney High Jr. “Our highway ramps are the worst I saw of any [highway] exits in those five or six states. Only one in Louisiana came close.”
The worst offender to the littering phenomenon in town was agreed upon to be the interchange of North Broad Street and U.S. 17, where the relatively isolated nature of the ramps allow trash to be discarded without many witnesses.
“It’s a disgrace,” Miller added. “Folks with pickup trucks throw their trash into the bed and just watch it fly out. They know what they’re doing.”
Council members suggested that Town Manager Corey Gooden look into the procedure and cost of installing signs – both incoming and outgoing from town – within Edenton’s one mile extra-territorial jurisdiction. A simple message could be displayed on each: “Keep Edenton Clean.”
Collaboration with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT), installing traffic cameras and pressing steep fines were also recommendations from various council members.
“I wouldn’t be opposed to putting a camera on one or two exits, if people see we’re getting serious about it, maybe they’d stop,” Stallings said. “Get some license plates and put a hefty fine on them.”
Gooden told the council that he already had ballpark estimates on license plate readers from Edenton Police Chief Henry King and that he would set up a kick off meeting with task force members to go over the objectives and mission of the group.
“I want to consider objectives directly from citizens, I will deliver a new update to council within 30 days,” Gooden said.
Meanwhile, on Old Hertford Road, plans will soon be underway to repair the stormwater system at a certain bottleneck.
The repairs, which would take place in phases, would begin at 155 Old Hertford Road and start at around $140,000.
Gooden brought the council a budget amendment for around that price, seeking approval to go ahead with the improvements.
Gooden said he had recently met with NCDOT’s Division One Engineer to get a quote for the department to assist the town with installation and improvements.
“It will be about $11,000 cheaper if we go with DOT,” Gooden said. “Material costs are high in the private sector, up about 400 percent.”
The cost of the project includes traffic safety, traffic control and paving of the area.
“This will address the bottleneck for the stormwater system north of [155 Old Hertford Road] as well as the bottleneck for the road,” Gooden said. “Problems here prevent improvements upstream, this may allow additional improvements for the rest of the system.”
A motion was provided from High and Dixon seconded. The motion passed unanimously.
Gooden also said he will follow up with residents regarding the project, including Emma Godfrey, who previously brought up the issue to council members.
Other business from the meeting included:
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, High second) Paul Hicks’ appointment to chair of the Destination Downtown Edenton (DDE). Hicks has served DDE for eight years as a board member along with serving on various committees.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, Dixon second) a budget amendment for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) that was awarded on Dec. 10. The grant will be used to completely rebuild three homes in town and renovate two others. The grant was for $750,000. The next step is to put the projects out for bid.
• Council unanimously approved (Miller motion, High second) a budget amendment for fuel purchases. Gas and diesel costs have risen 68-69 percent over the course of 2021. The amendment will provide fuel to all town vehicles until the end of the fiscal year in June.
• Council unanimously approved (Dixon motion, Miller second) the acquisition of new police radios for the Edenton Police Department. The total amount is $83,382.25 with a five year amortization (equal installments). The existing radios are 20 years old and there are problems getting new parts. The new radios are expected to last another two decades.
• Gooden informed the council of plans to complete paving operations in the Mill Village. Gooden said he is working to get estimates from Trinity Paving, based out of Ahoskie. Paving will not take place during winter and funds designated for paving have not yet been used.
• Gooden also informed the council of future plans to pave Broad Street, working alongside NCDOT. 6 locations have utility improvements to be made prior, no timeframe has been set yet, while the utility improvements will be soon.