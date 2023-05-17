DAR marks 75th

Edenton Tea Party Chapter members, relatives of chapter founders, and guests visit the gravesite of Margaret Austin Holmes, a founding member of the chapter and a former chapter regent Friday, May 12.

 Vernon Fueston/Chowan Herald

EDENTON — Local Daughters of the American Revolution members celebrated 75 years of service to the community by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter on Friday, May 12.

The commemoration started with a visit by Tea Party Chapter members to the graves of two of the chapter’s founders and continued with a luncheon and visit by the North Carolina DAR state regent.