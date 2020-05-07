Town Council recently authorized staff to start the process of selling properties acquired in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone.
The purpose of the Redevelopment Zones in Edenton is to promote the health, safety and welfare of the residents living there and to help prevent further deterioration of some of the beautiful,historic structures that make Edenton so unique.Recently,the Town’s Redevelopment Commission acquired several properties in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone with the intention of making these properties available for sale to the general public.There are currently four properties available for sale in the North Oakum Street Redevelopment Zone that the Redevelopment Commission will be selling via the Upset Bid Process.
A detailed guide for the Upset Bid Process, as well as pictures and descriptions of the properties for sale and other relevant resources, can be found on the Town Website under Government/Planning/Redevelopment Zone Properties for Sale or in the News and Information section.
If you are interested in a property or if you have any questions about the process, please contact Saoirse Scott at saoirse.scott@edenton.nc.gov or 252.482.2155, Ext.185.