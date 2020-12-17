Edenton Town Council accepted a recommendation by town staff to declare the current Edenton trolley excess property.
Council voted unanimously on the issue at its Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting.
The need for the new trolley is based on the difficulty of maintaining the current 1993 trolley due to lack of available parts, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said at previous meeting. By declaring the old trolley as surplus, the town is allowed to sell the vehicle. It is scheduled to be sold on the Gov. Deals website in late January. A minimum bid of $2,500 will be required.
During the meeting, Knighton said that Mike Winslow, who along with Public Works Director Corey Gooden recommended the trolley’s sale, said he’d be surprised if the town got more than $2,500.
“Then he said we have been lucky over the years when we sell unusual vehicles and equipment to attract buyer who pay more than what we imagined,” she said.
Councilmen Craig Miller and Roger Coleman have approached Knighton about the possibility of having the trolley purchased by a local resident for creative re-use in the Edenton area. They hope, too, that a local sale will attract a higher price than an online sale.
“Selling this long serving and still attractive vehicle for used parts is like moving your Aunt Sally to a nursing home after she has put you through college,” Coleman said. “It’s cold.”
Several suggestions for how the trolley might be recycled include its use as a food truck: an addition to a restaurant; a family vehicle for parades and holidays, etc.
The new trolley, purchased earlier this year, was used during the Candlelight tour this past weekend. It is scheduled to get some upgrades and new paint before returning to Edenton. It is estimated to be back in town some time in February.
Additional information on whether a local sale of the vehicle is feasible should be coming soon.