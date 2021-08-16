EDENTON — Corey Gooden has been appointed Edenton's next town manager.
Edenton Town Council appointed Gooden to the post at a special meeting Monday night.
Gooden, who currently serves as director of the town's Public Works Department, will assume his new responsibilities on Oct. 1, after a transition period with retiring Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton.
“On behalf of our Town Council, I congratulate Corey on his selection after a rigorous search process,” said Mayor Jimmy Stallings. “We considered many well-qualified candidates and deliberated carefully, but we found the best qualified candidate close to home. Corey has served our citizens well in a key position for four years. We look forward to working with him as the new town manager.”
Gooden expressed gratitude for the appointment.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the Town of Edenton,” Gooden said. “I am humbled to be selected to follow our outstanding town manager, and she will be greatly missed. I am eager to start this next chapter in the rich history that makes Edenton such a special place. I look forward to the challenge, and I am very excited to continue working witheveryone in our community to make our wonderful town an even better place to live, work and visit.”
Gooden has served as director of Public Works for Edenton since 2017. He worked previously with RTI International in Research Triangle Park, and with Weyerhaeuser and International Paper in New Bern.
Gooden earned a bachelor of science degree in paper science engineering, with a minor in environmental science from N.C. State University. He received the Park Scholarship, which is designed "to bring exceptional students to NC State University based on outstanding accomplishments and potential in scholarship, leadership, service and character."
Gooden is a native of Elizabethtown, in Bladen County. He and his wife, Heather S. Gooden, and their family currently reside near Edenton.
Mercer Group Associates, a national public sector executive search and consulting firm with an office in Raleigh, assisted Town Council with its search. The council received 40 applications from 15 states, and considered a number of candidates with extensive local government management experience. The council interviewed five semifinalists.
Stallings said the council greatly appreciated the input of citizens and town department heads about the qualifications, experience and characteristics that the council should look for in the next manager.
“We used those criteria as a guide in making our decisions,” Stallings said.
Gooden will succeed Knighton, who is retiring on Sept. 30 after 33 years as Edenton town manager.
“We thank Anne-Marie for her many years of dedicated public service, and her exceptional contributions to our community,” Stallings said. “As our incoming town manager knows, our finances are in a sound condition to deal with the opportunities and challenges ahead, with the assistance of our very capable town staff.”