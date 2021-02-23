Edenton Town Council sent a text amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance regarding short-term rentals back to town staff during Monday’s special meeting and committee meeting.
Council held a public hearing on the amendment earlier this month, but recessed in order to get written public comment.
Councilor Roger Coleman noted that he accepts the placement of whole house short-term rentals in the Downtown Commercial District and in Neighborhood Commercial Districts.
“I am opposed to including whole house STRs in residential neighborhoods, however,” he said. “Whole house STRs are businesses. Their goal is to make a profit. Residential neighborhoods exist to provide security and a sense of belonging that in turn invites participation for the larger community.”
Under the submitted text amendment, existing whole house short-term rentals – basically renting out a house to tour Edenton for a weekend – would be grandfathered into the ordinance. The proposal also permitted short-term rentals in several residential zones.
Coleman noted that whole house short-term rentals bring larger groups to Edenton and generate much needed revenue.
“However, they do not add to our sense of community or the sense of well-being that attracts residents to live here,” he said. “To allow such rentals is to kill the goose that laid the golden egg. Let’s don’t value the egg more than the goose.”
Planning Manager Elizabeth Bryant said the town would have to grandfather in existing short-term rentals unless they cease to no longer operate that way.
Town Attorney Hood Ellis said the state says that “if they are lawful today, you can’t make them unlawful in the future.”
He suggested that the town create an amortization schedule that would eventually eliminate whole house short-term rentals in town.
Council asked that two new drafts of the text amendment be provided at their March 9 meeting. It will be available online for public review.
During the meeting, town council also held a public hearing to discuss a Conditional Use Permit Application from Statesville Barn Company, LLC for operation of a business constructing storage sheds as well as wholesale and retail distribution of said storage sheds at 1365 N. Broad St., the former Edenton Motors site. The company will make and sell storage sheds at the locations. Attorney Faison Winborne, who represented the company, said they will have four to six commercial trucks visit the site every day. Their purpose is not to sell the storage sheds at the site but “if someone comes up and hands them $800 for a shed, they won’t turn them away.”
Stateville Barn Company plans to buy the property, part of which is currently being leased by Piedmont Natural Gas as a layout yard, Winborne said. Statesville will take over the lease and eventually will terminate is so the entire property is their facility.
Town Council was set to reconvene Tuesday evening, after press deadline, to hear public comment and to vote on the permit.
In other matters, town council approved a bid award for rip-rap replacement along East Water Street, from about Elizabeth Vann Moore Park to the former Edenton Office Supply Building – basically where the cannons are. The project will be partially paid for with Federal Emergency Management Agency funds for Hurricane Dorian damage.
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton said that in 2009, the town installed rif raf on part of that section. FEMA funds ($22,128) will only pay for repairs in those areas. The town is adding rif raf to areas where it was not previously, and will pay with it through a budget amendment of $71,000.
TJ Marine, which is currently doing rif raf work by the Hayes Plantation bridge, was awarded the project bid.
“TJ Marine is already here,” Knighton said. “Hopefully they’ll finish their current work soon and get started on the new project as soon as possible.”
During the committee meeting, Councilor Craig Miller, chair of the Public Works Committee, said a resident requested a no parking zone near the intersection of East Queen and South Oakum streets.
When vehicles are parked near the intersection, it is difficult for buses and other large vehicles to turn on to East Queen Street.
Knighton noted that parking is not permitted 30 feet from an intersection.
In other matters, town council looked at a resolution authorizing the upset bid process for town-owned property at 218 Poplar Neck Road. A Chowan County resident who owns adjoining property has put in a bid of $15,000.
During the committee meeting, Town Council also considered the formation of a Task Force on Recycling and the Environment. It’s goal is to “protect and enhance Edenton’s natural resources.” it is to include seven to nine citizens with specific knowledge and/or “interest in protecting Edenton’s natural resources.” The group should include a Chowan County commissioner or other county representative who may have a stake in the environmental issues being addressed.
Other town board and committees were also discussed.
Town council will address matters brought up during the committee meeting at their regular meeting on March 9.