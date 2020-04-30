Edenton Town Council learned that it may not be until June before they learn how much the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the town’s revenue.
A special meeting was held Monday via Zoom. Due to technical difficulties, more on the meeting will be covered in a future edition.
In terms of town revenue, Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton noted that the state distributes tax revenues, such as sales and utility, on a quarterly basis. So the town will not receive April revenue until June.
Knighton said that is currently impossible to know how much the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the town’s sales tax revenue, but they expect at least a 20 to 30 percent decrease.
As it is nearing time to plan for the next fiscal year, Knighton said they expect revenue to be below average for the start of the year and then gradually build to almost normal levels.
Councilors also talked with the leaders of several business-oriented organizations to get a feel for what is being done in the light of COVID-19.
Win Dale, Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce executive director, along with Jennifer Harriss, Destination Downtown Edenton executive director; Liza Layton, Edenton-Chowan Partnership; and Nancy Nicholls, Tourism Development Authority director; each said their entities have been posting COVID-19 updates on their website and through social media.
One of the first things the the Chamber did is create a Facebook post listing all of the county’s restaurant menus and pinned it to the top of its page so residents can call in orders. They also worked with the town to get reserved parking for take-out orders.
The Chamber has also been updating its members on the latest emergency business loans and has hosted webinars so business owners can learn more about them.
The Chamber is also working with local residents to provide personal protection equipment, toilet paper and more to the community. Dale also gave a shout out to Destination Downtown Edenton’s grant initiative and McDonald’s franchise owner George Taylor. The fast food restaurant is giving free breakfast, lunch and dinner to first responders who show their badges at the counter.
“We all still work closely together even though we’re not in the office anymore,” Dale said of the organizations.
Nicholls noted that her agency is working to promote activities that can be done within the social distancing guidelines. At the moment, she and other regional officials are putting together a tourism effort – “Spirit of the Albemarle Sound” – which offers a tour of areas along the Sound while staying compliant of the guidelines.
Last week, DDE’s grant initiative was able to give out 10 grants of $500 each to 10 small businesses within the downtown district, Harriss said. The group has already received 10 more applications and will discuss the size of this next batch of awards at an upcoming meeting.
Harriss mentioned that many businesses have become creative in switching to online sales and offering curbside pick-up of items or delivery. Restaurants have also adapted, becoming creative with their take-out options by offering delivery to some areas as well as grocery items and other home goods.
Layton mentioned that the larger businesses in Chowan County have been deemed essential and are still manufacturing at this time. Many of them are looking for employees.
The ECP will also be looking into implementing broadband initiatives to bring the service to more area of Chowan County.
In other matters, the Public Works Committee, chaired by Craig Miller, submitted a grant request to fund a study of ways to improve bicycling and walking opportunities in Edenton.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation planning grant would total $25,000 to $35,000 with a 10% match required from the Town of Edenton.
During the meeting, Miller noted that more people are out walking and bicycling than ever before.
“We believe that such outdoor activities will be part of the new normal and want to be prepared to support this lifestyle,” he said.
The proposed study will cover ways to increase both bicycling and walking opportunities in Edenton not only for recreational purposes but as a means of getting to work and to school.
The accelerated plan is completed in a shorter time-frame – four to six months rather than a year – with a focus on developing specific projects more easily implemented in smaller towns with populations of 5,000 or less.
If the grant is received, a planner will be assigned by the NCDOT to work with a task force of local leaders and interested citizens in developing the study. Edenton resident, Sammy Cox, has agreed to be one of those involved.
In other business, council approved moving ahead on the paperwork for a USDA loan and grant, totaling $156,229.69, that would pay for the purchase of three new police cruisers and a mobile command unit for the fire department.
According to Monica Thorton, USDA Rural Development representative, the loan is for $70,000, and is to be paid over a seven year period. The grant is $85,000. The remainder — $1,229.69 — is fees for paperwork.
The funds will aid in the purchase of the vehicle and cover outfitting the police cruisers, and all fees.
Thorton said the town doesn’t have to worry about picking out vehicles themselves, as the solicitation is being done through state procurement.
Currently the loan has a 2.375 interest rate. If the interest rate drops when the transaction happens, the town will get the lower rate. The vehicles must be purchased within 12 months.
“We’re in unchartered water here,” Thorton said. “We don’t know when vehicles production schedules will be back to normal. If it can’t be fulfulled, we can extend it.”
The town will pay the USDA back for the loan in annual automatic drafts of $1,230. As long as the town uses the grant funds as they intended, the town doesn’t have to pay the grant back.
Knighton said Chief Henry King plans to surplus the old police vehicles.
In other matters, Public Works Director Corey Gooden discussed several budget transfers due to the new water treatment plants. Because the Freemason plant is still undergoing renovations, the Beaver Hill plant is running 24/7 to maintain water demands. This additional run time of Beaver Hill WTP requires additional media (the substance used to remove TTHMs precursors) cleaning and therefore more salt is needed because of the increase in backwash cycles (.i.e. the cleaning cycling).
Gooden said he expects the amount of salt needed in next fiscal year to be less than used this fiscal year, because both plants will be fully operational and operational improvements will be put forth by staff/department.