During its Tuesday, June 9 meeting, Edenton Town Council unanimously voted to show its support of a statement of solidarity denouncing racism and creating a commission to assist the community in addressing issues of justice and equality.
One of the group’s tasks will be to look whether the Confederate monument be removed from its current location on the base of Broad street, in front of the town council building.
The letter, which was read into the record by Mayor Jimmy Stallings noted that in light of the recent events, “we carry ourselves through by means of our faith and resiliency, these deaths exemplify why we must grow and change as a society. What has shocked and disgusted so many White citizens is a reality that our Black colleagues, Black friends, Black friend’s children and loved ones face every day.
“Systematic racism and the resulting violence against Black citizens must be spoken of, must be acknowledged and must be dismantled.”
To that end, many North Carolina mayors, including Stallings, signed a letter pledging to make every effort within their power to fight systemic racism within “our police forces, cities, in this nation and within ourselves. We, as a governing body, collectively affirm this pledge as well.”
As a initial step, the council pledged to establish a Human Relations Commission. Its goal will be to assist the community in addressing issues of justice and equality, “including concerns expressed to us this week and in the recent past related to the Confederate Monument.”
After council voted unaminously to approve the statement, Councilor Hackney High suggested that Police Chief Henry King be invited to an upcoming Council meeting to share his department’s use of force policies, training requirements and whether there are any additional best practices or resources the department needs.
High noted that this would be an action item following up to the Statement of Solidarity.
In other matters, council approved an agreement with Tyler Bream of Left Foot Marketing, for strategic comunication marketing services. According to town council documents, year two of the campaign strategy will include more video, interviews with people who live and work in our community – and target people of ages between 35 to 70 years old.
Also during the meeting, council approved the NC Department of Commerce Building Reuse Grant Agreement for Nebraska Plastics. The town received a $80,000 grant that will fund specific improvements to the former Simpson Strong Tie Buildings. In turn, Nebraska Plastics pledges to create 22 new jobs and retain for six consecutive months by February 2022, according to Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton. Wages will equal or exceed the average weekly wage for Chowan County. The company must pay at least 50% the cost of health insurance for the 22 new employees.
The grant requires a 5% locally match — $4,000 — which has been paid by the Edenton Chowan Partnership.