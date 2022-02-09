In a unanimous vote, the Edenton Town Council passed a resolution Tuesday night stating their intent to relocate the Confederate statue currently at the foot of Broad Street.
The resolution comes a year and a half after the Human Relations Commission began taking a look at a potential plan for the century-old monument, which was installed in 1910 in its original location on the courthouse green. The monument was relocated to the waterfront in the 1960s.
The resolution, which was urged to be considered by Councilman Roger Coleman, was mentioned at the December council meeting. Unable to be placed on the January agenda due to the holidays postponing internal committee meetings, it was rescheduled to be considered at the Feb. 8 meeting.
Prior to council discussion on the matter, a public hearing was held for residents to weigh in on the matter.
John Mitchener took to the podium first, stating his support for relocating the monument, but expressing his disapproval for plans to immediately hire an architect to redesign the site.
Mitchener said he had heard numerous ideas from throughout the community on how to address the site after the monument is relocated and what should be placed there. He told council that it would serve the town well if people knew there was an open forum to discuss the future of the location.
He then suggested a fountain to go in place of the statue, echoing designs from European cities. After the meeting, he suggested any coins tossed into the fountain could then be donated to the local food pantry or another community organization.
“I never knew a community that was not better after the addition of water fountains,” Mitchener said. “Families can go and congregate together. This is a simple example of how the waterfront can bring out the best in a community.”
Ellen Colodney referenced the history of the monument and how she feels it is tied to white supremacy in North Carolina, citing the Wilmington Insurrection of 1898 and the subsequent rise of white nationalists ascending to higher office statewide.
“In 1901 they [United Daughters of the Confederacy] started receiving donations and the monument was erected shortly after,” Colodney said. “In 1961 it was relocated downtown, coincidentally where the civil rights activities were taking place.”
As a business owner, Colodney said she has tried explaining to potential recruits that despite having a Confederate monument at the foot of Edenton’s celebrated Main Street, it does not represent the people of the town.
“It has been a hard sell,” Colodney said of her efforts.
She then offered council a chance to consider the negative impacts the monument may have had on the local economy.
Ted Stricker struck a different tone, approaching the council with the aim of preserving a monument to the deceased.
“I feel that a nation does not hide its history,” Stricker began. “It faces its flaws and learns and corrects them. When children are brought downtown and ask ‘what is that?’ we can explain it to them. We don’t erase it.”
Stricker, who told council he has lived in Edenton for roughly two years now, said he sees the monument as something that honors those who died fighting in the Civil War.
“Whether people agree with it or not,” Stricker added. “I am a Vietnam veteran, I had no choice but to go. I did not agree with the war but I went anyway. I believe the same of the Confederates who died.”
Susan Inglis pivoted the conversation to the topic of replacement. She cited a letter from John Collins to the council, which iterates that the monument is “generic” and of “no specific relevance to Edenton.”
Collins’ notes, as read by Inglis, suggested another alternative to the site after relocating the monument was to erect a statue to Harriet Jacobs.
Jacobs, who escaped slavery in Edenton before the Civil War with her daughter, went on to minister to former slaves outside of Washington, D.C. after the war and ran a school for their children in Alexandria, Va. from 1863 to 1865.
“This [a Harriet Jacobs statue] is something that is celebratory of healing,” Inglis said.
The final speaker, Jessie Rivers, offered council her own money to completely pay for the relocation.
Rivers, who has lived in Edenton for 30 years and serves as part of Edenton’s racial reconciliation group, said that she does not want to see the monument destroyed, but rather relocated to a more appropriate location.
“I may have just spent my life savings, but I can’t take it with me when I die, so I might as well spend it on something worthwhile,” Rivers said.
It is not known whether or not council intends to take Rivers up on her offer, but some jokingly rushed to their notebooks upon her proclamation to donate, drawing a brief moment of cheer from an otherwise quiet chamber.
Councilman Hackney High Jr., who heads the Administrative Committee — which has been responsible for monument related matters — said that the final wording in the resolution may be tweaked, but he believed that the committee had reached a consensus on what to recommend to council.
The resolution recommended read as follows:
“Subject to the law of North Carolina, including North Carolina General Statute (G.S.) § 100-2.1 and for purposes of preservation that the town council for the Town of Edenton hereby adopts this resolution of intent to permanently relocate the Confederate monument from its present location on South Broad Street, to a location within the boundaries of the Town of Edenton, to be determined by the town council at a later date.”
High emphasized that the resolution explicitly does not establish a location for the monument at this time, but merely indicates the council’s intent to move it from its present location.
High then informed council that a motion and a second would be needed to adopt the resolution, given there is no discussion on the matter.
Coleman made the motion to accept the resolution of intent to relocate the statue and move forward on the matter and Councilman Craig Miller offered the second. With no further discussion from council, the motion carried.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Coleman offered thanks to all citizens who spoke out about the monument and acknowledged their “patience, kindness and integrity” on the matter.
Coleman later said that “the vote was a good example of how well informed and dedicated residents can influence public policy.”
The next step in the process will be to identify a location for the monument to be moved to that is consistent with state laws governing such movements. This is not anticipated to be a quick matter.
