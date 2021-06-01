Town Council will consider a request to amend the covenant on the Conger Building so beer sold at the building will not have to be brewed on-premises.
Joe Wach, representing OutEast Properties LLC and DownEast Preservation Construction and Design, presented the request to Town Council at its recent committee meeting.
The covenant currently requires the building to the used as a craft beer brewery with a restaurant.
Wach told Council that the partners are working with Clearscapes, an architectural firm with experience in designing commercial properties, including restaurants and breweries. The building has about 4,500 square feet of usable space.
The design team is having difficulty squeezing the brewery, and adequate kitchen space, storage and eating space into the existing footprint of the building, Wach said.
The developers have also learned that the craft beer brewery industry had changed in that the beer is now brewed off site and sold exclusively at a specific premises.
So in the spirit of the intended use of the Conger Building, the team would contract with brewery in North Carolina to brew craft beer exclusively to be consumed on the property. Wach requested the Council delete the craft beer brewery requirement from the covenant.
Wach said the goal would be to have an exclusive product, only available in Edenton, branded as “Penelope Pilnser, or your IPA, whatever, things that would reflect the history of the area.” He noted that he could not guarantee that the beer would be brewed in Edenton nor in Chowan County.
Councilor Sambo Dixon noted that other restaurants also have had issues in their facilities because they were originally built for other things. In the case of the Conger Building, it was originally used in the fish industry. After that business closed, it was used as office space and was the home of the Edenton Police Department for several years.
Wach noted that they currently looking for a food vendor. The type of food they serve will set the direction of the building’s layout. Several ideas floated around include seafood, farm-to-table, barbecue and an oyster bar.
“All these things are possibilities, and the layout of the building really is driven by that or by that type of food,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Elton Bond questioned the removal of the brewery requirement from the covenant, noting that many people showed their support for the facility when it originally was proposed to be a brewery and restaurant. Councilor Hackney High summarized what Bond and others expressed.
“I’m stating my personal feeling, but I think it would summarize the feeling of a lot of residents that we would be disappointed that there is not going to be a brewery there,” he said. “I think a lot of very young people wanted another option of something to do. I know a lot of our residents and visitors have always asked, do we have a place where we can go that’s on the water and those types of things.”
The change in the covenant still is in keeping with the spirit of the proposal, High said.
“Although I’m disappointed in that a lot of those people that went to bat for this thing a couple of years ago, that predated my time and Roger’s time (on council),” he said. “They’re going to be disappointed. … Again, not speaking for other people, I think that they would say they were disappointed, but they would rather have something like you had proposed that than nothing at all.”
Since the presentation was made during the committee meetings, in which no action is taken, the matter was sent to the full council for consideration at its June 8 council meeting. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the town council chambers, on South Broad Street, Edenton.
Town Council is also expected to vote on an amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) that addresses short-term rentals at its June meeting. In May, the town’s planning board unanimously recommended the latest revision to the Town Council. The revision includes language requiring the Edenton Board of Adjustment to review all Special Use Permit applications for new whole-house STR in residential zoning districts.
At the meeting, the planning board also approved recommending Town Council consider language giving a six-month amortization period to existing whole-house STR before requiring their owners to apply for the required permit.
The town’s UDO currently does not allow for short-term rentals in any zoning district.