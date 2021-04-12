Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton announced she will be retiring September 30, 2021, calling her 33-year tenure with the Town of Edenton a privilege and an honor.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity for all these years to work with many dedicated and talented people associated with the Town of Edenton, our Chowan County partners, civic organizations and non-profit partners, our faith-based community and especially the citizens we serve,”Knighton said.
Her decision to announce her plans now will enable a smooth transition and give Mayor Stallings and the Town Council ample time to find her successor. Knighton is recommending the Town Council contract with consulting firm that specialize in working with governing boards to hire managers.
“Mayor Stallings and the Council members will be busy but with support from a professional recruiting consultant, the governing board will have plenty of time to recruit, screen, interview and evaluate candidates,” she said.
Knighton said people often are surprised when they learn how long she has been the town manager.
“It is unusual for a manager to spend practically her or his entire career in one community,” she said, “but as we all know Edenton is different -- one of the many reasons Edenton is different is because it has a history of being a stable community and that stability created an opportunity for longevity, something most managers don’t get to experience.”
Knighton said she expects there to be many highly qualified candidates who will be attracted to the position given the stability of the community.
Hired for the Edenton position in 1988 at the age of 27, Knighton had been an assistant town manager in New Jersey for four years.
Knighton grew up in Westwood, Massachusetts, and earned an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in public administration from American University in Washington, DC.