Violent crime in Edenton subsided slightly in 2022 compared to 2021, while property crimes remain roughly similar in number, according to new figures released by the Edenton Police Department.

In the monthly February agenda packet to Edenton Town Council, EPD officials broke down the statistics on everything from calls made to investigations opened during the 2022 calendar year and compared those stats with years prior.

