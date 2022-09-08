Edenton was recently named the recipient of additional grant funding from the State of North Carolina, totaling $2 million.
Having recently been awarded $4.8 million in late July, this new award comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund via the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden said that the new award pays for the phase II sewer inflow and infiltration (I&I) project in the town.
In wastewater systems, infiltration occurs when groundwater seeps into sewer pipes through cracks, leaky pipe joints or worn-down manholes.
Inflow is stormwater that enters the sewer system through rain leaders, basement sump pumps or foundation drains that are illegally connected to the sewer.
Combining the two, inflow and infiltration can place a heavy load on collection systems and wastewater treatment facilities, so performing work to mitigate it is sometimes necessary.
Other wastewater repairs and improvements have been ongoing for some time now, performed in phases across town.
“This is amazing news for the town of Edenton,” Gooden said. “This brings our total from $4.8 million to $7.1 million for grants so far.”
Gooden said that the location of the inflow and infiltration study will take place in north Edenton. He received the award letter from North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure on Aug. 11.
The application for these new funds was separate from the last round of $4.8 million that the town garnered in July.
Edenton can submit reimbursement requests upon the start of the project.