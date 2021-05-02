About 30 boats of all sizes gathered in Edenton Bay on a breezy morning to participate in the annual Blessing of the Boats.
The event, held Saturday, kicks off the sailing season. It was presided over by Pastor Jonathan Tobias, with the Orthodox Christian Church; the Rev. Malone Gilliam, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edenton; and Jeffery Russell, Coast Guard Auxiliary Commander and Chaplain. Russell is also pastor at Russell Baptist Church in Windsor.
Gilliam, who wore white vestment robes and a pair of sunglasses, said that he suspected that as for as long as humans have been around, we have been in wonder about the interactions between gods and the elements, like water.
"We can't control it. It's a foreign foreign territory for us," he said. "Water is not our normal habitat in many respects."
Within the Christian faith, asking for the blessing of the boats, is not about making a sacrifice to appease God.
"This is more about recognizing the God of all creation and seeking his wisdom in creation," Malone said. "It's more a 'Help us in our participation with what you've created.'"
Russell continued to seek the blessing of the fleet by reciting part of Psalm 107 before praying with the audience or about 15 people.
"Almighty God, our heavenly father, Lord, this is the day you have made," he said. "We pray Lord, for your blessings upon this fleet as they prepare to sail by. Lord, shower them with your favor, with your love and with your courage. For this we pray in Christ's name. Amen."
The Chowan County Sheriff's Office boat, a Regulator Marine vessel, led the procession, which included sail boats, motor boats and kayaks. During the ceremony, Tobias sprinkled the boats with holy water. Gilliam made the sign of the cross and said a blessing over each boat as they passed the breakwater. Russell saluted each vessel.