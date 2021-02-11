Two small businesses have recently launched in Edenton: Sweet Reasons Farm -Take Out on Virginia Road going north out of Edenton, and 3rd& Badham Picture Framers located inside The Peanut Factory Artist Residency Program on Badham Road, visible from Halsey’s Lawn and Garden.
These two businesses both acquire separate materials, then provide specialized services to combine them into an entirely new product, for profit. Both owners are driven by passion and lifelong experiences. Both of them can adapt side skills and interests to either enhance their craft, or expand the product range. Finally, they are both enjoy passing on the knowledge.
Sweet Reasons Farm and Kitchen and 3rd & Badham Picture Framers could therefore be considered as the latest components of Edenton’s creative economy.
The term “Creative Economy” dates to 2001 and was made famous by Professor Richard Florida of the University of Toronto in his book “The Rise of the Creative Class.”
It refers to an entire economy, not just a particular industry. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, it is “the sum of all parts of the creative industries, ... which are the most dynamic sectors in the world economy providing new opportunities for developing countries.”
Therefore, two local entrepreneurs would not be an appropriate example for Florida’s theories, but Townsend and Kelly are thrilled to contribute to the creative economic energy of small enterprises that comprise Edenton’s Downtown and community spirit.
If fact, they are part of a universal movement, as 2021 has been named the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, Creativity, Culture & Capital by The United Nations.
Creative enterprise is cited as an important pathway to be encouraged and supported as economies struggle to regain strength after a year of COVID setbacks.