EDENTON – Come explore the beauty of century-old homes and sites this weekend.
The Edenton Women’s Club will host the Pilgrimage from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9
The Pilgrimage is a self-guided tour through historic Edenton and the surrounding countryside, highlighting many architectural examples of homes dating from the 1770s through the early 1900s.
According to the Pilgrimage co-chair Carlette Pruden, the Edenton Women’s Club began hosting the event is 1949. In the last 72 years, there have been 36 Pilgrimages in Edenton. It is a biennial event.
“The Pilgrimage happens every two years because it takes that long to prepare. We start preparing for the next one immediately following the previous event,” Pruden said.
Proceeds from the event support historic preservation and restoration and projects that promote history through education.
“All Pilgrimage money raised supports historic preservation and education for our ‘prettiest small town’ by exploring the beauty of century-old homes and sites with our visitors and community,” said Event Chair Debbie Feger.
According to Pruden, those interested in funds for a project should complete an application for review.
The 2021 Pilgrimage will feature 15 homes, along with other historic Edenton landmarks and special events.
The homes featured on the tour include:
• Sutton-Boyce House, 1895, 203 West Church St. in Edenton;
• the Buttercup Cottage, 1893, 215 West Church St. in Edenton;
• Riddick House, 1750, 315 West Church St. in Edenton;
• Rogerson-Ashell House, 1892, 103 South Moseley St. in Edenton;
• the Old Winston Place, 1900, 206 West Queen St. in Edenton;
• Hines-White House, 1893, 212 West Eden St. in Edenton;
• Blount Leary Customs, 1772, 108 Blount St. in Edenton;
• Beverly Hall, 1810, 114 West Queen St. in Edenton;
• Skinner Paxton House, 1820, 115 West King St. in Edenton;
• the Homestead, 1773, 101 East Water St. in Edenton;
• Athol Plantation, 1836, Athol Lane in Edenton;
• Mulberry Hill Plantation, 1798, 101 Benbury Dr. in Edenton;
• Longbeach, 1901, 2333 Locust Grove Rd. in Edenton;
• Greenfield, 1752, 250 Greenfield Rd. in Edenton; and
• the Nehemiah Holley House, 1893, 301 West Church St. in Edenton.
Other landmarks will be open including the Cupola House.
According to Pruden, there will also be a special tea time held each day at 2 p.m. at the Historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.
Join for an 1800’s ritual of teatime. Tea and biscuits will be served by ladies dressed in costumes.
This special event is included with the price of the ticket, but seating is limited.
“The tea served will be a special tea specifically brewed for the Edenton Women’s Club,” said Pruden.
An exhibit by the Museum of the Albemarle titled, “Steeped in Time: Tea and Traditions” will be on display.
The exhibit highlights the century’s old history of one of the world’s favorite beverages.
Across the globe, tea is consumed second only to water. Hot, cold, sweet or unsweet, this drink has helped shape modern society and continues to grow in popularity.
There will also be crafts for sale made by the Edenton Women’s Club and food trucks available.
“The last two years have been a struggle because of COVID-19, but we are all excited to be able to host the event,” Pruden added.
Participants will want to bring a mask because the use of a mask will be up to the discretion of the homeowner. Signs will be posted at each home. Hand sanitizer will also be provided at each stop on the tour.
“We are following all of the state’s recommended guidelines to keep everyone safe,” said Pruden.
Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 on the days of the event. Tickets are good for both days.
Tickets will be available at the Historic 1767 Chowan County House, 117 East King St. in Edenton, on the website at www.edentonpilgrimage.org or by phone at 252-482-2637.