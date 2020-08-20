U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Monday, Aug. 17, that the Economic Improvement Council Inc. in Edenton, will receive $861,209 to assist the Head Start Natural Disasters Assistance program in response to damage caused by Hurricane Florence.
The funding will be used for the following purposes:
- $400,944 total for six buses ($66,824 each) for Beaufort, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington counties.
- $263,847 total for the following: Facility Repairs ($209,759) at EIC Central Office, 712 Virginia Road Edenton; Beaufort Head Start Center, 689 Flanders Filter Road, Washington; Chowan Head Start Center, 760 Virginia Road, Edenton; Hyde Head Start Center, 33480 US Highway 264, Engelhard; Pasquotank Head Start Center, 409 Bank Street, Elizabeth City; Perquimans Joyce G. Felton Head Start Center, 296 Winfall Boulevard, Winfall; Washington Head Start Center, 2668 US Highway 64 E, Plymouth
- $140,000 total for one project manager’s salary over 24 months.
- $30,000 total for fringe benefits associated with the Project Manager positions for 24 months.
- $26,418 in indirect cost (18.87%) based on salaries only.
Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-Pitt) released the following statement in response to the grant.
“Natural disasters like Hurricane Florence regularly cause damage to eastern North Carolina. I thank HHS for recognizing this need for funding and providing it,” said Murphy, the representative of North Carolina’s 3rd District. “Children are the most valuable resource we have. We should invest in them accordingly. Eastern North Carolina will greatly benefit from this assistance given by the Head Start Natural Disasters program, and we are all grateful for this financial relief.”