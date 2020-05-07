The Town of Edenton electric department has been making several upgrades this year.
Mike Nichols gave town council an update on his department during the April 27 special meeting.
The electric department’s top priority is and always will be to provide safe and reliable electric service to customers.
In event of storm, electric crews go out, prioritize repairs by how many people effected, and then by how complicated the repair is. The goal is to repair main lines first, then secondary lines and then ones leading directly to people’s home or other buildings.
Nichols noted that those who rely on electricity for medical reasons are usually a priority. During large power outages — such as the recent storms of a few weeks ago – it is impossible to give customers special treatment.
When the power goes out, Nichols advises customers to first check their fuses and circuit breakers. Then they should check to see if the power is out at other homes in their neighborhood.
Then they are advised to call the department at 252-482-4414. Customers are advised provide as much information as possible — name, phone number, address and any informtion pertaining to the outage — to help the department’s crews locate the problem.
“During storms, widespread outages can occur for many miles almost all at once,” Nichols said. “Once damaged area is pinpointed, the equipment and personnel needed to make repairs are determined. Crews are then dispatched. We start with the easy repairs that impact more customers first. ... More bang for buck is what we’re after.”
At this time, the electric department learns primarily about outages through its customers, Nichols said. In an effort to be more proactive, the town is acquiring devices that let the department know when power is out.
Fault indicators are put on lines and will indicate whether power is not running through the line it is installed on. They flash a red light for up to four hours once the power is disrupted. During the recent series of storms, crews were able to stop at five locations to pinpoint where the problem was and repaired it quickly, Nichols said.
Another piece of technology the department is investing in are reclosers. The department currently uses fuse cutouts – an one-time device.
“When many customers call and tell us a transformer blew out, it is often a fused cutout, because it sounds like a shotgun when it goes off, “ Nichols said.
The department aims to replace these one-use items with reclosers, which are multi-use devices that detect and interrupt momentary faults. They are basically high-voltage rated circuit breakers with integrated current and voltage sensors and a protection relay.
Besides the installation of sensors, the electric department is continuing to pursue an aggressive tree- trimming plan to keep vegetation off power lines.
In other matters, Councilor Craig Miller asked that a stormwater assessment plan be put before the full town council for approval.
Also, Councilor Sambo Dixon, head of the finance committee, asked that the full council vote on having Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams and Co. Take over responsibility of the town’s annual audit. The company’s proposed doing the audit for $21,500. The company also handles Chowan County’s annual audit.
Both the stormwater assessment plan and change in auditor will be voted on during the May 12 council meeting.