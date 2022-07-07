Electric scooter company Bird recently presented before Edenton Town Council in an effort to woo the town to allow scooters on its streets.
Bird Territory Manager Chris Stockwell and Chowan County Tourism Development Director Erienne Dickman gave a half hour presentation during the council’s special meeting on June 27.
Bird, founded in 2017, specializes in micromobility. More specifically, rentable electric scooters (or e-scooters) that can be discovered, unlocked and paid for all via smartphone app. Local businesses and individuals can partner with Bird to host and manage the scooters at no cost to the town of Edenton.
“We want to create a solution where people can park and not get back into the cars on a multi-trip basis, which is popular in other tourist oriented towns that are like Edenton,” Stockwell said.
Stockwell emphasized that one- to two-mile trips are ideal for those utilizing e-scooters. Those who wish to navigate downtown districts while visiting, seek to get to work without hopping in the car, or want to ride to a restaurant from home can all find a place within the Bird ecosystem.
In the last year, over 172 new cities have been added to Bird’s partner list. The closest location to Edenton with Bird scooters is Newport News, Va. with other partners in Kinston, Durham, Charlotte, Matthews and Gastonia.
“We are on par to add about that many cities again this year,” Stockwell said.
The average Bird scooter has a 5.8 hour recharge time for its 36-volt battery. It has a 35-mile range with a top speed of 15 miles per hour.
Stockwell said that Bird’s e-scooters, much like those from competitors such as Lime and Spin, must follow and obey regular traffic rules the same way bikes and mopeds would.
Such e-scooters would also be restricted to operating zones, which are geofenced. This means that if an e-scooter leaves a certain block-by-block area, it would slowly power to a stop until you navigate back into the acceptable zone. The zones would be displayed on the smartphone app.
The local fleet of e-scooters would be managed by a fleet manager, based in the area. The manager would distribute the e-scooters to various locations, relocate them out of harm’s way and collect them in rotating fashion for charging.
Per ride, there is a $1 unlock fee, paid via smartphone app, with each minute costing an additional fee. The average ride, Stockwell said, is about $5-$6.
Injuries reported as a result of Bird scooters, Stockwell explained, are around the same level as reported bicycle incidents.
Between 2017 and 2020 however, at least 71 fatalities were associated with micromobility products such as e-scooters, although that reporting is still incomplete.
Councilman Craig Miller asked about nighttime usage and whether or not it would be safe for the scooters.
“All of our scooters meet the requirements set by NCDOT for day and night use, that includes headlights and taillights that meet a 500-600 foot range and reflectors on the side,” Stockwell replied.
Miller also inquired whether or not the smartphone app would be for iPhone users only. Stockwell assured him that the app is available across platforms, including in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Councilman Hackney High expressed worry about mis-parked scooters and speed limits in downtown Edenton.
Stockwell told High that the fleet manager is responsible for relocating any mis-parked scooters and that riders are required to photograph their scooter’s location when finished riding. He also explained that scooters in dangerous or unsafe locations can be flagged for pickup.
In regards to speed limits downtown, Stockwell said that in addition to the no-ride zones, “slow zones” can be established as well, which limit the speeds of the e-scooters.
“Most issues can be rectified rather quickly,” Stockwell told the council.
In response to a question from Councilman Aaron Coston, Stockwell said that around 50 e-scooters could be deployed to a local fleet manager, if permission is given to operate by Edenton leaders.
However, not all 50 will be on the road at once. Around one-third to one-half of the scooters may be charging at any given time and rotated out with those on the road.
Mayor Jimmy Stallings told Stockwell that, in regards to insurance, he hoped the town would be covered.
“Yes, we indemnify all city partners if they ask us to and add them as additional insured to Bird’s policy,” Stockwell replied. “We are happy to do that, it has become almost routine.”
Stockwell closed by telling council that a fleet manager and local partners would not be identified until municipal ordinances are in effect to permit e-scooter operation. However, the company does have a potential list to choose from.
Councilman Sambo Dixon mentioned the idea of bringing Bird scooters across Queen Anne’s Creek to Hayes Plantation when the transition to public property is finalized. Town Manager Corey Gooden was in concurrence.
By the conclusion of the presentation, the council appeared pleased. Both High and Stallings said they were satisfied with Stockwell’s answers and would like to consider the matter further.
“I don’t see any negatives about this, it looks positive,” Stallings said.
High asked Gooden to work with staff to devise a list of pros and cons for the service, if council were to craft an ordinance permitting e-scooters in Edenton.
