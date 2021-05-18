HERTFORD — Three people were being treated at area hospitals following a shooting incident in Hertford Monday night.
According to Perquimans Emergency Services, law enforcement was dispatched to Stokes Street following a report of multiple shots fired.
Two people found at the scene were transported to a local hospital by Perquimans Emergency Medical Services. One of those persons was admitted to the hospital emergency room and the other flown by air ambulance to another hospital.
A third person hurt in the shooting incident was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. According to Perquimans Emergency Services, the third person showed up at the hospital following a high-speed chase with law enforcement.