Last Tuesday, Edenton leaders approved an encroachment agreement with the upcoming Herringbone restaurant, which will allow developers to construct a deck on the south side of the building.
Following on the heels of an approval from the Edenton Historic Preservation Commission one day prior, the town council heard a request from Joe Wach, co-owner of the Herringbone, to encroach a few feet into Sunfish Park.
The proposed deck space will push five feet onto public property and will measure about ten feet deep by 42 feet wide. It will face south, towards Edenton Bay, with adjacent access to the restaurant.
The area in question was formerly housing the Conger Building’s electric utility services, but said services have been abandoned and replaced with a new system for the restaurant.
In the agreement, the town requested a reversionary clause, which allows the encroachment deal to be dissolved at the town’s behest if certain changes were to occur at the property in the future.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden recommended to council that they approve the measure, saying the encroachment is of minimal impact.
“We feel it would impact the park minimally and would help with kayak storage,” Gooden said.
Beneath the deck, slots for town-owned kayaks will be carved out. This will allow ease of access for children and the elderly, as well as better protection.
Councilman Craig Miller asked if the slots will hold all of the town’s kayaks-for-rent. Gooden assured him that they will.
Wach was on hand to discuss the agreement and the future of the Herringbone with council members.
“The gist of encroachment was figuring out a place to put the kayaks,” Wach told the council. “We wanted to find a way to keep them in the area.”
Wach elaborated on the money that has already been put into renovating the facility to open, which is slated for November.
“Over a million dollars of improvement have gone into this building,” Wach said. “This will ultimately benefit the town from tax value.”
The gross sales expectation for the restaurant is in the ballpark of $1.5 million annually, according to Wach, which is subject to sales tax.
Storing the town’s kayaks while utilizing the deck for a business that creates jobs and revenue was seen as a win-win by Wach, a sentiment later echoed by Councilman Sambo Dixon.
“We would like to use the top of the deck for our patrons, much like 309 [Bistro] uses the sidewalk, I think they have eight feet of town space there, we are only looking for another five,” Wach said.
A motion to accept the encroachment agreement was put forward by Dixon, with a second coming from Miller. It was adopted with unanimous consent.
During the public comment period later on, resident Hal Murray objected to the agreement.
“Giving away public property where financial gain is involved doesn’t seem fair to the community,” Murray said. “It seems like a balance needs to be struck between bringing new things here and protecting the property that all of us have.”
Also related to the restaurant development, council members discussed the impact of downtown developments on parking as well as a utility easement for the front of the restaurant.
Councilman Hackney High inquired into a parking study that was proposed for downtown Edenton, to inventory the number of spaces and availability during busy periods and possibly identify ways to alleviate problems.
Gooden said that preliminary plans for such a study are still ongoing. Previously, the town would work with the UNC School of Government to allow a student intern to journey to Edenton to conduct such a study.
This time around, the private sector will be considered in order to get the ball rolling more quickly with quotes and a timeline, according to Gooden.
Dixon asked Gooden if he feels downtown has a parking problem.
“Not now,” Gooden said. “There are some things we need to plan for in the future that we will need to address.”
Miller said that between events at the Chowan Arts Council, the Venue on Water Street and the Herringbone – all within a one block radius of Dock Street – parking around Colonial Park could become a “perfect storm.”
In regards to a utility easement granted earlier in the meeting for the Herringbone, the council unanimously approved a request for Piedmont Natural Gas – a subsidiary of Duke Energy – to provide natural gas service to the restaurant.
The easement will be located at the northwest corner of Colonial Park, in the green space along West Water Street where the front doors of the Herringbone will be.
Currently, a two-inch MDPE natural gas line runs along the north side of West Water Street. The agreed-upon easement will allow a one and a quarter-inch gas line to be installed, connecting the existing line to the restaurant. The easement measures 10 feet wide by 161.68 feet long.
The easement agreement also contains a reversionary clause similar to the encroachment pact, Gooden said. The town can dissolve the agreement if the property stopped functioning as a restaurant or no longer required gas service.