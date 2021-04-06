Chowan County has warmed up, a sign that spring has arrived.
The Weather Channel calls for the high temperatures to remain in the mid 70s throughout the rest of the week and weekend. The low ranges from the upper 50s to lower 60s. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was a 40% chance of rain throughout the weekend.
A new public canoe/kayak ramp recently was installed between Elizabeth Vann Moore Park and the bridge to Hayes Plantation.
While the weather is perfect for a trip on the water, the National Weather Service and US Coast Guard remind boaters that water temperatures remain dangerously bold.
Be prepared if venturing out on the water in a paddle craft, water colder than 60 degrees is extremely dangerous.
For more on water safety, visit https://weather.gov/safety/coldwater .