EPD Arrests Felon Wanted in Maryland

A Maryland felon was arrested after shots were fired Thursday, Oct. 15, in Edenton.
Edenton police said no one was injured in the shooting, but soon after it was reported around 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, within the 100 block of East Albemarle Street, police arrested Demario Henry, 31, of Baltimore. He was charged with possession of firearm by a felon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
During the course of the investigation, police discovered that Henry is also wanted for attempted 1st & 2nd degree murder in Maryland. Henry was taken before the on duty magistrate and placed under a $151,000 bond for possession of firearm by felon/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also received no bond for the fugitive from justice warrant. He will be extradited to Maryland to face the murder charges.
Preliminary investigation indicates that this was not a random incident. Police seek information from any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.
Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Rusty Michael of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. Also, people can contact EPD’s Anonymous Tip line at 252- 632- 0303 or use our Anonymous website at https://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm
According to a 2012 story from the Baltimore Sun, Henry was convicted of murdering a man, who was found beaten in a Southwest Baltimore alley in 2006 and died in May 2011.
Joseph Curtis was found at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 18, 2006, lying in an alley and suffering from a wound to the head. Curtis, who was 61 at the time, was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment, and police would eventually arrest four people in connection with the attack.
Curtis, 65, died May 28, 2011 from complications related to injuries he suffered in the attack.
In 2006, police charged four men — Demario Henry, Marvin Henry, Triston Rice, and Denzell Robinson — in connection with the attack, and all four were convicted.
Henry received 30 years, with all but 15 suspended, for attempted second-degree murder.