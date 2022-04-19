The Edenton Police Department was recently recognized for completing the Law Enforcement Risk Review Process performed by the N.C. League of Municipalities (NCLM).
At the April 12 Edenton Town Council meeting, NCLM Public Safety Risk Manager Matthew Selves conducted a presentation recognizing the police department’s efforts in completing the Law Enforcement Risk Review Process and adhering to recognized industry standards related to risk reduction.
The reward came in the form of a 14-percent deduction in rates for police professional employment liability insurance for the department.
The risk review initiative was developed with the assistance of the League’s Police Chiefs Advisory Committee and is supported by the N.C. Association of Chiefs of Police.
The League’s Risk Review process is a voluntary program for police agencies and is being utilized by departments across North Carolina.
“Chief King demonstrates a high level of commitment to the community and takes risk management seriously,” Selves said. “The Chief and the staff members that assisted were very professional and demonstrated a high level of public service.”
The Law Enforcement Risk Review Process is designed to assess an agency’s adherence to best practices, court decisions, and policies and procedures related to high liability activities in law enforcement.
The goal of successful completion is to enhance public safety and validate that critical areas of the departments are meeting industry standards.
Thirty-nine categories were inspected at the department, inspecting facilities and equipment as well as observing officers and patrols.
The North Carolina League of Municipalities is a membership association of 540 municipalities, representing nearly every municipality in the state. The mission of the League is to enhance the quality of life in municipalities by promoting excellence in municipal governance.
Edenton council members alongside Town Manager Corey Gooden all congratulated King on the achievement during the quorum, thanking him for his service to the town and encouraging further recognitions to come.