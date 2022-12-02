The Edenton Police Department is currently underway with two separate drives this holiday season, both to benefit the community.
First is the department’s annual toy drive. EPD has partnered with the Dollar General at 1317 North Broad Street in Edenton and the Chowan County Department of Social Services (DSS) to make the magic happen.
New, unwrapped toys can be donated and dropped off at a bin set up inside the Dollar General store, now through Dec. 14. The toys will go to children throughout the community.
“Community policing is what we like to do,” said Edenton Police Chief Henry King. “Working with stakeholders like Chowan County DSS and our local businesses is the key. It takes a village.”
King also encouraged those in the community to remember Psalms 133.
The department’s coat drive, which is running from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15, sees EPD teaming up with the John A. Holmes High School Leo Club (a partner club to the Lions Club) to host the benefit.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., locals can drop off new and lightly used coats, hats and gloves for both boys and girls’ sizes at the Edenton Police Department lobby, located at 301 North Oakum Street.
“I’m so proud of the members at EPD for their continued commitment to our citizens,” King said of the drives. “Special thanks to Officer Romano!”
For more information about the drives, contact the Edenton Police Department at (252) 482-5144.