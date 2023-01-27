The Edenton Police Department is probing a series of shootings that have occurred since Wednesday night across the area, one of which was fatal.
At 8:24 p.m. on Wednesday, the department responded to a critically injured person stemming from shots fired in the 100 block of Jackson Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located Nyreese Nyquan Moore, 25. Moore was transported to ECU Health Chowan Hospital, where he died.
Moore's death is currently being investigated as a homicide.
The department, in conjunction with the State Bureau of Investigation, is seeking information from any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of this incident.
Moore, who attended John A. Holmes High School in town, played on both the school’s football and basketball teams while he was an Ace. An outpouring of sympathy and condolences for Moore’s loved ones were posted on social media in the days following the incident.
The violence did not stop there. About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in reference to shots fired. While on the scene, they discovered damage to an apartment. No injuries were reported, only property damage.
Later that evening, about 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Old Hertford Road in reference to shots fired. While on the scene, they discovered damage to the residence. No injuries were reported from this shooting either, only property damage.
The department later received information from the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office about a shots fired incident that occurred at the 200 block of Meads Circle and the 200 block of Dobbs Street, both in Hertford, at 12:54 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Information also was received from the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office about a shots fired incident in the 2000 block of Virginia Road about 1 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported at that scene.
Thursday evening, about 8:50 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of North Moseley Street in Edenton, again in reference to shots fired. While on the scene, EPD discovered damage to the residence. No injuries were reported at the location, only property damage.
The department later received information from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office about a shots fired incident in the 200 block of Jeff White Road in Merry Hill about 6:24 p.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported during that shooting.
“We don’t know why this happened, and we don’t know the ‘why’ because people flat out are just not cooperating, and people don’t want to talk,” said Edenton Police Chief Henry King. “So many people are out there keeping secrets and scared that they will be called a ‘snitch’ or have the ‘let the police do their job’ mentality, which is just an excuse.”
King said the fatal shooting on Wednesday and the incidents that followed, are not random, according to a preliminary investigation.
Anyone with any information about the shots fire incidents is asked call Detective Sgt. Michael at (252) 337-4878 or (252) 482-5144 ext. 106, Chief King at (252) 482-9890, or utilize the anonymous tip line at (252) 632-0303. Information also can be provided at edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.htm.
Anyone with any information regarding the fatal shooting on Jan. 25 please contact Special Agent Britt at the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500. Information can also be relayed to the Edenton Police Department at (252) 482-4444. Persons may also email EPD using Anonymous Crime Tips at edentonpd.com.